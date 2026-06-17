Couple Frustrated as Neighbor Constantly Intrudes Into Their Personal Life and Won’t Leave Them Alone

They say that people should keep their friends close and their enemies closer…

But how are folks supposed to apply this wisdom when it comes to their neighbors?

I’m friendly and courteous with my neighbors and I’ll get their mail and water their lawns when they’re out of town, but I tend to keep it surface-level so I can maintain my privacy…

But that’s just me!

The woman who wrote this story is dealing with a neighbor who has made himself WAY too familiar to her and her husband…and she’s tired of dealing with him.

Take a look at what she had to say and see what you think!

I used to wonder why the previous homeowners kept a security camera pointed at the back door … “Then we we met our neighbor. He’s spritely older man who genuinely seems to want to be helpful.

This isn’t good!

But since meeting him, at least once a week, he walks down the driveway, opens the gate into our fenced backyard, walks onto our back porch, peers into the glass, and knocks. One time, he even let himself in. He usually just wants to talk about the “good old days” or give unsolicited advice. But he will talk for hours if you let him, and every nudge to leave is met with a “one more thing.” Lately, he’s just been judgy. He tells my spouse and I that we don’t work enough (we both work full time, have hobbies and help with childcare for family), but also that we aren’t home often enough (??!).

This guy needs to get a life.

I know he is watching us because he comments on when we leave for work, how we divide household chores, and other specific details about our daily routines. We have asked him to at least knock on the front door … but every time, he just goes on a rant about how we never use it! (To be fair, we often don’t … but our garage is in back. If you’re on foot like he is, the front door is way closer to the street.) The front door doesn’t have a window. I think he goes to the back so we have no choice but to answer if we’re home.

It might be time to distance themselves from this fella.

To his credit, he sometimes brings us cookies, and we have returned the favor. But I really wish he’d just knock on the front door. Apparently half of the neighborhood loves him and the other half thinks he’s crazy … including the previous homeowners, which explains the security camera pointed at the back door in the listing photos. We all have differing ideas of what is “neighborly,” I guess. Anyway, I just want to sunbathe in peace.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual has been there.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This guy is stepping WAY over the line with his behavior.

These folks better put an end to it ASAP…

Or else this guy might not get the message and they’ll have an even bigger problem on their hands.

This neighbor needs to mind his own freakin’ business!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.