Customer Causes Scene Over Missing $5 Bill Despite Cashier and Manager Finding a Solution

If you learn one thing from this story, never, and I mean never but cash on the conveyor belt at a cash register. If you do, there’s a very good chance the belt will eat your cash, and it will never make it to the cashier. Just wait and hand the cashier your money.

In this story, one customer found that out the hard way when the belt ate her $5 bill. She was obviously upset about it, but even when the cashier and manager came up with a reasonable solution, she still caused a scene.

If this happened to me, I’d be upset, but it’d be my fault. I’d take it as $5 to learn a lesson the hard way. This lady really overreacted!

Keep reading for all the details and for the very sweet ending to the story.

Your money is gone! Please calm down! So, I recently got a job at a store that sells cheap stuff for around a dollar or more. Most customers are usually polite and very pleasant to talk to. Some however, make me seriously regret accepting this job. Today I had one of those customers…

The lesson here: Never put cash on the belt.

A woman came into my line today with one thing and, she did the dumb thing of putting her cash on the belt. Which you should never do because the belt acts like a vending machine when you put paper money on it. Henceforth the belt took her $5 bill and she instantly started flipping out like crazy, and I mean she was hysterical. She stated how she wasn’t leaving until she gets her five dollars back.

She did not take responsibility at all.

Then she starts making a list of demands such as… wanting to talk to the owner of the store. (There is no owner. Highest manager is the DM.)

wanting us to take the whole belt apart to fish out her lost Lincoln. Which is physically impossible to do so.

suggesting we write her a check for the money she lost. Basically blaming us for her lack of common sense. Like fully blaming me, as if I did it on purpose because customers are of the devil or something.

They had to do something.

She’s holding up a line of people while her meltdown is going down. While me and the assistant manager try to figure out what to do. She took care of the line… We eventually decide to let her take three more things on top of the one thing she was already getting.

I mean, just let her get the four things.

I accidentally told her she could take four, and she wouldn’t hear any other variation. She was adamant about the fact that she could take four things. That was my bad, I worded it wrong. But she was still acting like a jerk about it. Eventually she goes off into the aisles to grab whatever else she wants.

Yikes! I bet she had more than 4 things!

A few minutes later I see her trying to walk out with a handful of stuff, and we have to stop her from walking out, and tell her she needs to scan this stuff. She gets offended by this too lmao! Eventually she calms down and says she’s not a bad person, lets us scan her stuff and she leaves. The friend she was with has said nothing this whole time haha.

This is a sweet ending!

My drawer would have been five short, but a really nice lady gave me the five dollars because she didn’t want me to get in trouble over this and she agreed that woman was crazy. I do agree anyone would be annoyed at this happening but it’s not an excuse to act like a toddler.

I can understand that the customer was upset, but it was only $5, and they let her get $5 worth of stuff.

That was really sweet of the customer to give her $5 so her drawer wouldn’t be short. She was truly the antithesis of the other customer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is true!

Another customer lost even more money.

This “drawer” idea sounds very helpful.

An old lady experienced this quite a bit.

I think the cashier handled the situation very well. The customer, on the other hand, was over the top crazy. I get it. She lost money. She was surprised and upset. But it’s $5. Calm down.

The customer at the end was seriously the sweetest. I’m glad OP included that customer exchange. It was such a nice contrast to the rest of the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.