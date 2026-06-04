A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back-Up Method

Working in customer service means hearing all kinds of stories, but some are far stranger than others.

This call center employee thought he had heard it all while working for a mobile phone company. Then came the callers who were convinced their phones were spying on them, giant corporations were stalking them, and government agencies were targeting them with mysterious radiation. After hearing the same kinds of claims over and over, he started wondering just how common these experiences really are.

This story offers a fascinating and sometimes surreal look at life on the other end of a customer service line. Read the full story below to see the bizarre claims from customers and get a glimpse of how call center workers navigate situations that often feel stranger than fiction.

Dealing with mentally ill people Working at a U.S. call center has really shed light on what feels like an epidemic of mental illness in this country. I work for a cell service company, and I can’t explain the number of times I’ve heard that (insert big mobile company here) is stalking customers, trying to kill them, listening to their voicemail, breaking into their houses, killing babies, etc. I’ve also had people tell me their phones are watching them, their phones are melting their brains, the FBI is shining ultra-radiation rays into their homes and giving them third-degree burns, and a plethora of other unbelievable claims. I genuinely don’t understand how people arrive at these conclusions.

This call center employee is puzzled as to how to effectively handle such calls.

I guess it’s a common pattern for people experiencing schizophrenia or similar conditions to fixate on a specific person, company, or thing they believe is trying to harm them. The sheer number of people who have said these things to me, though, blows my mind. Has anyone else experienced this? I’ve gotten better at dealing with these types of callers, but does anyone have any tips for getting off the phone with them? My current approach is mostly to avoid engaging with the delusions and instead redirect the conversation toward whatever issue they actually need help with.

It’s not my place to advise, but in my opinion, it might be best to avoid validating unusual claims. Call center employees aren’t paid or educated to be therapists or investigators; they’re there to solve account problems and nothing more. Sometimes the most professional thing you can do is listen respectfully, provide the available assistance, and keep the call focused on reality.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a betting shop employee who is asked the dreaded question “don’t you know who I am?”

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

This one shares their bizarre call center story.

Here’s a valid comment.

Another related experience.

Some sensible advice.

This reader points out a sad reality.

Call center employees aren’t your therapists; keep the calls professional.