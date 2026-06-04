June 3, 2026 at 9:21 pm

A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back-Up Method

by Liberty Canlas

Call center employee with a headset and computer

Pexels/Reddit

Working in customer service means hearing all kinds of stories, but some are far stranger than others.

This call center employee thought he had heard it all while working for a mobile phone company. Then came the callers who were convinced their phones were spying on them, giant corporations were stalking them, and government agencies were targeting them with mysterious radiation. After hearing the same kinds of claims over and over, he started wondering just how common these experiences really are.

This story offers a fascinating and sometimes surreal look at life on the other end of a customer service line. Read the full story below to see the bizarre claims from customers and get a glimpse of how call center workers navigate situations that often feel stranger than fiction.

Dealing with mentally ill people

Working at a U.S. call center has really shed light on what feels like an epidemic of mental illness in this country.

I work for a cell service company, and I can’t explain the number of times I’ve heard that (insert big mobile company here) is stalking customers, trying to kill them, listening to their voicemail, breaking into their houses, killing babies, etc.

I’ve also had people tell me their phones are watching them, their phones are melting their brains, the FBI is shining ultra-radiation rays into their homes and giving them third-degree burns, and a plethora of other unbelievable claims.

I genuinely don’t understand how people arrive at these conclusions.

This call center employee is puzzled as to how to effectively handle such calls.

I guess it’s a common pattern for people experiencing schizophrenia or similar conditions to fixate on a specific person, company, or thing they believe is trying to harm them.

The sheer number of people who have said these things to me, though, blows my mind.

Has anyone else experienced this?

I’ve gotten better at dealing with these types of callers, but does anyone have any tips for getting off the phone with them?

My current approach is mostly to avoid engaging with the delusions and instead redirect the conversation toward whatever issue they actually need help with.

It’s not my place to advise, but in my opinion, it might be best to avoid validating unusual claims.  Call center employees aren’t paid or educated to be therapists or investigators; they’re there to solve account problems and nothing more. Sometimes the most professional thing you can do is listen respectfully, provide the available assistance, and keep the call focused on reality.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a betting shop employee who is asked the dreaded question “don’t you know who I am?”

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

This one shares their bizarre call center story.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 10.57.35 PM A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back Up Method

Here’s a valid comment.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 10.58.42 PM A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back Up Method

Another related experience.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 10.59.21 PM A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back Up Method

Some sensible advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.00.04 PM A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back Up Method

This reader points out a sad reality.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.00.28 PM A Customer Support Agent Noticed a Terrifying Trend of Customer Delusions—Until He Deployed a Genius Back Up Method

Call center employees aren’t your therapists; keep the calls professional.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter