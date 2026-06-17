Customer Upset After Being Offered Store Credit Instead of Refund for Changed-Mind Return

Imagine buying something at at store, but when you get home, you realize someone else in your family bought the exact same thing, so now you don’t need yours anymore. What would you do if you went back to the store to return the item you bought, but they told you they can’t give you a refund, they can only give you store credit? Would you accept the store credit, keep the item you bought or argue with the employee?

In this story, one employee deals with a customer who is in this exact situation, and the customer chooses the last option. The argument is going to get him nowhere, but he’s still intent on arguing,

Keep reading for all the details and to see what you think of this store’s return policy.

I’ve changed my mind why can’t I have my money back. Customer was in my shop yesterday and bought a usb Wi-Fi adaptor for their PC. TOLD him if he had any issues to return it and the PC and I’d set it up for him. Fast forward to today. M is me and AC is for angry customer.

Here’s how the conversation started.

M. Hi did it not install for you. Ac. No I just want my money back. M. Oh why what’s wrong Ac. I don’t need it any more as they had it fixed when I got home.

The customer wasn’t going to get his way.

M. Ahh I can’t refund for a change of mind I can only do a credit note. A.c. I want my money back. M. But I don’t have to refund if you change your mind best I can do is credit note. Ac. Money back, customer is always right.

The customer accuses the employee of lying.

M. I then show him some flyers from our national consumer agency who is in charge of consumer issues and they clearly state change of mind isn’t a refund able option. Ac. Paper never refused ink…. and you prob made them up to favour yourself. Customer is always right….. M. Sir these are from the national consumer agency I didn’t have anything to do the production of these. Ac. Customer is always right. What am I going to do with a credit note from HERE….

Here’s how the conversation ended.

M. Sir the best I can do is either nothing or a credit note. Why don’t you want the product. Ac. Because my son had the issue sorted by the time I was home. He got another thing in another town and he had it installed by the time I got home. M. Well your only getting a credit note now because it’s not my fault your son bought a similar device. Hands over credit note with a 12 month limit. I also included the flyer and he said he’d call them himself. I said if I’m wrong I’ll gladly refund the money.

I can see both sides of this situation. I get that the rules of this retail store are that you can’t return items just because you changed your mind, but many stores don’t have that policy. I return things to Amazon all the time just because I changed my mind. The employee should’ve clarified when the customer bought the item.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

One retail worker changed a common saying.

This person liked the customer’s comeback.

Pretty much!

One person has a question about the return policy.

This return policy sounds way too strict.

Honestly, I’d be really annoyed if I were the customer too, and I’d probably never shop at that store again. The return policy isn’t the employee’s fault, but the return policy is stricter than I would like. I’m very hesitant to shop at stores with a really strict return policy. It’s not like I return things all the time. It’s just that I like to know that I could return something if I needed to for some reason, because in life, you never know.

It seems that if the package hasn’t been opened, it should be able to be returned. This strict return policy needs to be made clear to customers before they make a purchase. Yes, maybe there are flyers and signs, but the employees should point out the policy before making the sale. Otherwise, they risk unhappy customers later on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.