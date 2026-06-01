A Customer Tries Bringing a Giant Sewing Table Into a Golf Shop Despite Multiple Warnings

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, someone will surprise you.

This golf shop employee was working alone one quiet afternoon when an angry man stormed in, demanding she access the sewing machine repair shop next door.

The problem was that the two businesses had nothing to do with each other, but the customer refused to accept that and kept insisting she somehow unlock the door for him.

Then, things took a turn for the worse when he actually tried dragging a giant sewing machine table into her shop while demanding she help him move it and arrange repairs for him.

Luckily, a couple of workers from another nearby business heard the commotion before the situation escalated further.

Read on to find out what happened next.

Harassed by a crazy customer; saved by the friendly guys down the road. I work in a small retail unit on an industrial estate. There are three small units. Us, a greasy spoon on one side of us and a sewing machine place on the other, and we are surrounded by lots of much larger factories and warehouses. My company primarily sells and repairs golf trolleys. In my last job, I worked at a fancy golf club, so I am used to meeting more ‘entitled’ customers, but not on this scale. The sewing machine shop also does repairs and doesn’t keep regular hours. The only surefire way to see someone is to make an appointment, and their website makes this very clear. The factories around us all keep mostly nighttime or morning hours, and the cafe opens at 4 am and closes at midday to get the early breakfast trade. So it’s usually completely dead by around 3 pm.

Then, she hears something out of the ordinary.

I’m at work on my own on a quiet December afternoon when all of a sudden I hear a very loud banging sound coming from the sewing machine shop next door, which is closed. It sounds like someone is repeatedly hammering on the glazing with the flat of their hands. Then our door swings open hard enough to bang into the shelves behind it, and I nearly jump out of my skin and drop the repair I’m working on. In strides your typical pain-in-the-butt golf club type. He was about 45, posh accent, tweed jacket, etc. My heart sank because I thought I was going to get an earful about something we’d done incorrectly. I was wrong…

She just wanted him to close the door.

Sewing Machine Man (SMM): What’s going on?! Me: Um, can I help you? SMM: Why is the door locked? Me: I’m not sure what you mean. Could you close the door please? (Note: our unit is unheated and tin roofed, so it gets freezing very fast) SMM: Are you serious? “Close the door??” I drive all the way out here and that’s the attitude you take? This is typical.

It wasn’t even about a golf cart.

Me: Did you want us to take a look at your trolley? SMM (Very loudly, like I might be brain damaged): You need to unlock the door! Me: …? SMM (gesturing at the wall between the two units): I need to drop something off, and I don’t have time for this. Me: I’m afraid they’re closed. There’s a phone number on their website.

He kept insisting she could unlock the door.

SMM: Can you just unlock the door so I can drop off what I need to. Me (indicating the racks of golf equipment): I don’t work there. We are a golf shop, which is a completely separate business. I don’t even have a key for their shop. SMM: So they’ve just decided to be closed and you aren’t even going to let me drop something off? I am going to bring this up with them! And so he continued for a couple of minutes until he leaves. Once again, leaving the door wide open, and begins to peer in their windows like they might be hiding on the floor (which, to be fair, would be a reasonable reaction at this point). Unfortunately for me, this is not over.

Then, he started to bring the sewing machine in the door.

A couple of minutes later, the door crashes open once more, and he shouts at me through it, “Are you going to help me with this?” By the time I got over to the door, I could see what he was up to. He was bringing the sewing machine into our shop. Except this isn’t your standard sewing machine. It’s huge. Made of metal and attached to its own large table, which probably won’t fit through our door. It’s not quite industrial sized but nearly. And from the looks of it, it weighs a ton. He actually arrived with it in a little trailer hitched the back of his car, which he had backed up to our shop, and he’s dragging it down the ramp with considerable difficulty.

By now, he was completely ignoring everything she said.

SMM: I said help me with this. Also, how long can I expect this to take? Me: You can’t bring that in here. We don’t repair sewing machines, and we don’t have room for that. SMM: Well I can’t take it in there! If I damage my back moving this on my own, it will be your fault. Me (moving to block his path): I said you cannot bring that into our shop. SMM (completely ignoring me): Write down what’s wrong with it, so you can explain it for the repair.

Luckily, not everyone had left.

Me: No. You can’t leave that with us, we aren’t the sewing shop or their messenger service, and you need to stop blocking the access to our shop! Then, he went on an incoherent rant about how my attitude is terrible, and what’s his wife supposed to do without her sewing machine. He drove all the way here (from a town less than 10 miles away by good roads…), he is going to complain to my boss about me. At this point I’m getting alarmed. It’s going dark, there’s no one else around. He has physically blocked me into the shop and is shouting at me. Luckily, it turns out not everyone had gone home. One of the lovely blokes from the hydraulics shop round the corner must have heard the commotion (the legs of the table were making a really loud noise as they dragged on the floor) and popped his head in the door. We’ve a decent relationship with them, as a couple of them golf.

The neighbors handled it quite well.

Steve: Everything alright here? Me: No! SMM: No it’s not, this is stuck and I can’t move it on my own! Take the other end. Steve (assessing the situation): No problem. (To his mate Gavin), Come here a min? 1, 2, 3, hup! And they took one end of the table each and deposited it back into the trailer.

The guy was mad, but at least he was gone.

Steve: Bit of a crap parking job there mate, you should move this trailer. It’s blocking the door. Not much happened after that, but SMM huffed and puffed and eventually retreated to his car. He did park up across the road for about five minutes writing a note before shoving it through the sewing shop’s letterbox. Sadly I never found what it said as the woman who works there is a little odd, though nothing on SMM’s level. I was worried she’d think I’d been unreasonably rude to her customer or said something negative about her business, so I didn’t bring it up.

Geez! That guy just wanted to get rid of that thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit would’ve handled him.

For this person, it would’ve been as simple as calling the cops.

Here’s someone who would’ve messed with this head.

Great question.

According to this comment, it’s a good example of blind entitlement.

That guy seriously needs to get a grip.

This woman explained multiple times that she didn’t work for the sewing machine shop, didn’t have a key, and couldn’t take responsibility for his equipment. Yet somehow, he still acted like she could just make it happen.

The moment he started blocking the entrance would’ve been the moment most people called the cops, because who knows what he was capable of.

Thank goodness those nearby workers stepped in when they did.