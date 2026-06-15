He Got an Accidental Discount at the Register Once — and Decided It Should Apply Every Time He Shops There

Imagine working as a cashier at a retail store, and the cash register accidentally rings up an item at a lower price than it should. Some customers are lucky and get the item at an unexpected discount until the error is fixed.

What would you do if a customer who got that discount complained when the error was fixed and the price when back to normal? Would you give him the discount to be nice or tell him he owes you money since he wasn’t charged enough the first time?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is pretty frustrated with the customer. He’s not about to give him an extra discount that he doesn’t deserve, and his way of handling the situation is actually pretty funny.

Let’s read all about it.

“Actually, you owe us money” Little story my nephew encountered while working at the counter this week. Last monday, the store he works in had a promotional beer item for sale. A sort of mini-cooler box for a six-pack of beer. Now on that monday, there was a mistake with the pricing. First of all, on the display, it was written they were €6,75, but they were actually €5,99. Furthermore, the register incorrectly added an additional €1,20 discount on it. So in total, the box (+ a six pack of beer in it) costed €4,79 for the first day. The six pack alone normally costs around €5,15. The next day, they fixed the incorrect discount.

A customer was upset.

On the 3rd day, my nephew got an “angry” customer at the information desk he was stationing. Customer: Monday I bought this cooler box, and yesterday I bought another one as a gift, but this time I didn’t get the discount. *Shows 2 receipts showing that he got a €1,20 discount on the first one, but not the second one* Him: That’s correct sir, the discount was an error that was fixed yesterday.

The customer should’ve been grateful he got a discount on the first one.

Customer: That doesn’t matter, it should have been the same price! I want my discount! Him: That’s not possible. Customer: Ofcourse it is… Come on, it’s only €1,20, just give it to me! Don’t be so difficult about it. You owe it to me. Him: Actually sir, you owe us money because the discount was incorrectly given…. would like to pay in cash or card? *Enter €1,20 in the register*

That’s not what he meant!

Customer: What…? I…? No…! Him: It’s only €1,20… Customer: Never mind then…

That customer was obviously confused about the pricing difference, but he should’ve been grateful that he accidentally saved money instead of pushing to get the extra discount again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

Another person wants to know where this story took place.

One person shares how they got a beggar to stop asking for money.

An auto insurance employee weighs in.

Here’s a story about black Friday sales.

Prices can change at anytime. It can be frustrating when the price goes down but you paid full price a few days before, but customers should be grateful if they actually got a good deal and paid less than the current price. Underpaying is better for the customer than overpaying.

In this story, I think the customer simply didn’t understand at first, but when they did understand, they went too far by pushing to get the same discount. I love how the cashier shut down that customer’s complaint!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.