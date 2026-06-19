He Thought He Could Use Her Balcony as an Ashtray. Then Management Stepped In.

Neighbors can sometimes create frustrating living situations.

The following story involves a woman whose upstairs neighbor throws leftover cigarette litters onto her balcony.

After trying to address it directly and politely, she was brushed off and left to deal with the mess.

Instead of cleaning up, she decided to document everything and wait for the right moment to plot her revenge.

…And the plot thickens! Lol. Read the full story below for all the details.

I let my upstairs neighbor’s own cigarette butts get him fined I live on the second floor of one of those apartment buildings with stacked balconies. This guy above me kept flicking cigarette stubs onto my balcony. At first, I cleaned them up. Then, one left a burn mark on my outdoor rug.

This woman politely informed his neighbor about the cigarette stubs on her balcony.

So I went upstairs and told him. The dude looked at me, shrugged, and said, “Maybe they blow over sometimes.” Cool. If that is how you want to play, then it is how we are going to play. After that, I stopped picking them up and started dropping them into an old pasta sauce jar instead. I took a few photos, too, just in case he tried acting stupid later.

She found the perfect time to execute her revenge.

Then, the building sent out an email. They said they were doing balcony inspections that Friday because of fire hazard complaints. Perfect. So, I left everything exactly where it was. Ash on the floor. A burn mark on the rug. A jar of nasty little filters on the table.

The property manager confronted the upstairs tenant.

When the property manager came by, I showed her the rug, the photos, and the beautiful cigarette-filled jar. She stared at it for a second. She looked up at me and just went, “Wow.” Then, she went upstairs. About 15 minutes later, I heard his balcony door slam hard enough to shake mine.

The neighbor finally used a metal ashtray can for his cigarettes.

Later that evening, I saw him outside. He had one of those little metal ashtray cans clipped to his balcony railing. Turns out he did know where the cigarette ends were supposed to go. He just needed a fine to help him remember. My balcony stayed clean after that.

Oh, wow! That was such a satisfying outcome. Indeed, patience (and collecting evidence) really does pay off. Lol.

Good thing she decided to stay calm and just let the situation build up naturally.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person has a different expectation.

Someone who used to smoke speaks up.

Here’s an honest opinion.

I’ll never understand it, says this one.

Finally, here’s another personal thought.

Sometimes, the best revenge involves a concerned property manager.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.