Her Boyfriend Objected to Her Using Unemployment Benefits for Travel — Now They’re Fighting Over It

Having different values and goals can really mess up a relationship.

This guy shares how he didn’t want his girlfriend to use government allowance for her travel plans.

Check out how things got tense between the couple.

AITA getting mad at my gf for wanting to commit government fraud? I’m (28M) from Europe but I live in Korea, and have been dating my gf (30F) for over 3 years. She is a wonderful person and I can’t wait to marry her one day.

We never really fight or argue, but with that said we got into an argument today.

This is where everything gets tricky…

She recently quit her job with nothing lined up, which is a bit dangerous but it was causing her a lot of stress with overtime, demanding bosses etc. Fair enough. She also has over a years salary saved up since she still lives with her parents who pay for everything (no rent, no groceries, no phone bill, etc.) She said she was planning to take at least a few months off work to travel, relax and do whatever while she still had the chance.

UH OH…

Again, fair enough. But, over the phone she excitedly told me about her plans to claim jobseeker’s/unemployment benefit. I asked her if she really needed it, and she said “no but it’s free government money so, why wouldn’t I”? My reply was that I didn’t know the process here in SK but surely she needs to actually apply for jobs to be eligible, at least that’s where it works where I’m from. She said that I was right, but she was just going to apply for 1 job a month, something that she stood no chance of getting, and that’s technically enough to get it. She said it’s fine because apparently many young South Koreans do this.

He wasn’t expecting that!

My argument was that it’s fraud, especially in her privileged position as the money should be given to those who really need it and are actually looking for a job. Especially from my point of view since there’s a lot of hate towards foreign residents right now, with a lot of it coming from the “they come into our country and take all our benefits”, and here in front of me the woman I love is siphoning those exact benefits while planning to laze around doing nothing/travelling. I lol’d and said I would tell my mom since my mom thinks she’s an absolute angel and she exploded in anger at me.

He’s unsure about the whole thing.

My point of view is that if you’re ashamed enough to get mad about it, you know deep down that it’s wrong and you shouldn’t be doing it. AITA?

OUCH!

That sounds like a tricky situation!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community responded to this one.

This user thinks if the GF is a tax payer than this shouldn’t be a problem.

This user thinks the girl isn’t entirely wrong here.

This user thinks this guy is being very judgmental towards his girlfriend.

This user thinks things like these vary from culture to culture.

This user thinks this couple is no longer compatible.

There’s nothing a good conversation can’t solve!

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