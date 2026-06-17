Her Neighbor Hates Her So Much She Made Up a Song to Insult Her Every Time She Walks By

Well, this is a new one…

We hear all kinds of stories about people feuding and fighting with their neighbors…but I can’t remember ever reading one that involves a song!

But some folks are just plain crazy and their aggression comes spilling out in unique ways!

In today’s story, a woman talked about her aggressive neighbor who likes to sing a certain song every time she sees her.

And she’s really not sure how to handle this woman.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

My neighbor targets me by singing a derogatory song whenever I walk past her house. “I genuinely don’t know what to do here and could use advice. I (24F) live in a duplex-style property with my partner (26M). One of our neighbors (65F) absolutely can’t stand us because we complained to the landlord about a shared laundry room issue. To be clear, it wasn’t just us…multiple neighbors agreed to bring it up because she leaves litter-covered clothes in the machines, which clogs them and makes the laundry room smell terrible.

Yikes…

She also has 4 cats and, a few months ago, used to leave her door open constantly so you could see into her place, which was often full of litter and generally very unsanitary. One of her cats has also been seen pooping in another neighbor’s yard. After the landlord complaint, she confronted my partner and me and accused us of trying to get her evicted, which was never the case. All we wanted was for the shared space to be kept clean and usable.

She sounds delightful!

During the confrontation she also told my partner to “be more of a man” and blamed me specifically for everything. At the time, our neighbor downstairs actually defended us and confronted her, and the crazy neighbor even texted me afterward saying “let’s keep things civil.” That was when I thought drama was over… Now for the weird part: about two months ago, she started singing “The Gulch Witch Song” from The Wizard of Oz very time I walk past her unit to get to my car. It feels very targeted… She only does it when I pass by, and not when my partner does. It seems like she specifically blames me and thinks I’m the root of the issue.

This is a bit unsettling…

Sometimes it’s loud or aggressive enough to startle me, and it’s gotten to the point where I feel anxious walking to my car because I’m anticipating it every time. Unfortunately, walking past her place is the only efficient way for me to reach my car since we live on the same property. I don’t want to confront her because I think she wants a reaction, but I also feel uncomfortable and stressed every day over this. I also don’t want to record her singing since I do not know what the legal implications would be for recording. At this point, what would you do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader has an idea…

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, that was pretty interesting, don’t you think?

I think the best course of action might be what one of the commenters above suggested: she should throw it back in her neighbor’s face and sing her own song.

I mean, the possibilities are endless!

Her neighbor sounds pretty creepy, to be totally honest…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.