His Tinder Match Was Going Great — Then She Offered to Teach Him Crypto Trading and Something Felt Off

Imagine matching with someone on an online dating app that you think is out of your league. Everything about them seems too perfect, and you can hardly believe they’re even interested in you by comparison. If they claimed to make a lot of money in the stock market and offered to teach you how to do the same thing, would you jump at the chance or be hesitant?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. He wasn’t interested in learning how to trade cryptocurrency until the woman he was chatting with showed him how much money she made in one day. Then he was suddenly very interested until she started teaching him how he could do it too.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong for leading her on. Honestly, I think she sounds like a scam artist. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITAH for making a woman feel uncomfortable by being cautious with my money? Backstory for context: I (32M) met Amy (fake name) (35F) on Tinder. We have been speaking for a grand total of 3 days. Amy likes to travel. She has photos of herself visiting places all over the world. After initial conversation on Tinder, Amy proposed we move the conversation to WhatsApp. I agreed, and we began talking there. The conversation remained flirty, but a lot of it centered around Amy’s extravagant lifestyle and her travels.

He really likes Amy.

I think it’s important to interrupt the story here and mention that Amy is very easily a solid 10/10. This woman is stunning, she’s smart, and she’s interesting. And I, well, am less so. That is to say, this match seemed too good to be true from the beginning.

He found out how Amy can afford to travel.

Amy claims that she is a Quant Analyst. I had to google what that is. She analyzes the stock market. In addition to traveling, she said that one of her hobbies was short term investments in cryptocurrency, which affords her extravagant lifestyle. She asked if I was interested in learning to do the same. I said initially that I was not. The conversations continued and we even planned a day in the very near future to meet each other for a first date.

They finally video chatted.

On day 3, we video chatted briefly. She was sitting at a large desk with a large, full bookcase behind her. The conversation felt more like a business meeting than 2 potential romantic partners seeing each other for the first time. I chocked that up to nerves on both ends.

They chatted again later…

Here’s where I may be the jerk: Later in the night on Day 3, I asked Amy what she was up to. She said she had just finished her trades for that night, and sent me a screenshot of a large sum of money earned in a single trade. I was, for lack of a better word, flabbergasted at the amount earned in a single night. I made that known to her. She, again, offered to teach me.

She wanted to teach him right away.

I told her that I was interested in learning, but that I would like to learn with her in person. She was insistent that I do not wait so that I can begin earning right away. I tried to change the subject, but she continued. She suggested I only download the apps necessary for the trading and register an account. I didn’t see the harm in this, so I agreed. When that was complete, I told her that I was excited to learn from her and to celebrate the small victories with her.

He started to feel uncomfortable.

She said that I could celebrate tomorrow, and instructed me to send her screenshots of an app used for buying and trading Bitcoin so that she could mark the correct steps for me to follow to add funds to the account I created. She marked a wire transfer option, at which point, I told her that I was uncomfortable doing these steps over the phone. She began sending messages rapidly, saying that I was overthinking, that she isn’t asking for my money, and that if I don’t want to learn from her that’s my decision. She said that it made her uncomfortable for me to accuse her of trying to take my money.

He lays out why he thinks he messed up.

Why I think I may be the jerk: I agreed to learn from her when I saw her success. I suppose greed took over. I followed her instructions and made it seem like I was excited to be learning from her. It could appear that I was leading her on. So, AITA for making a woman feel uncomfortable by being cautious with my money?

Is this some sort of scam? She seems more interested in supposedly teaching him how to make money than meeting him in person. I’d be very cautious.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Scam alert!

This person thinks he’s not even chatting with a woman.

Big red flags here!

Everyone knows it’s a scam.

Here’s some advice.

He’s lucky he trusted his gut and felt hesitant to do what she told him to do. The fact that she was more interested in “teaching him” than meeting him was a big red flag right there.

It’s a good thing he didn’t follow her directions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.