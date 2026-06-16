Homeowner Says Neighbor Harassed His Lawn Care Worker and Sprayed Chemicals on His Property, and He Has Video Evidence

A bad neighbor can make your life much more difficult than it needs to be, but there isn’t always anything you can do about it.

What would you do if your neighbor had been harassing you for years, but now you caught her on video spraying your grass with grass killer and harassing your lawn care professional?

That is the situation that the homeowner in this story finds himself in, so he is thinking about calling the police and reporting it to them, but he isn’t sure what they can do about it. It is a difficult situation because he doesn’t want to make things worse.

Personally, I think it is a good idea to call the cops. Even if they don’t do anything, at least the issues will be documented in case she escalates the issue.

I Caught Her On Video And so this morning, my camera caught my neighbor walking to pick up a piece of trash from her yard and then walking into my driveway and then throwing it into my yard and then walking out.

This would be very frustrating.

A Christian friend tells me that I should ignore her because she is wanting a reaction. And I want to react. I’ve tried everything even cussing her out. Every year she does this to me. I want to file a police report but I do not think the police will even take it seriously. I know they probably wont arrest her. But I feel like she should be talked to.

She definitely could be held liable for harming your lawn.

Also, about three days ago, she sprayed chemicals towards the fence but it is killing my grass on my side of the fence line. I spend money each month to have my yard sprayed and she’s killing my grass. I don’t have weeds. She’s too lazy or ignorant to put down weed barrier sheets.

This is very dangerous. Maybe the police should be involved.

I have a dog and in the past, I feel her chemicals made him sick. Roundup (or weed and grass killer) is not good for any dog especially if the ground is wet. It rained the day that she sprayed this stuff. She also called the city on me and reported me saying that my dog poop is the reason why she has mice. She calls the city on me every single year and she works for the city.

This neighbor is crazy.

She has harassed my lawnmower lady, I have a video of her walking to speak to my lady and the text that the lawnmower lady texted me. And I have photos of chemical spills but no video proof of that.

Let’s see what video he has now.

I currently have video of the: Lawnmower lady conversation where she felt harassed by her

The video from a couple days ago of her spraying her yard but it’s killing my grass. The camera does not show the stuff she used but it will show that my grass is dead in that area.

The video from today of her putting trash in my yard.

Honestly, I would call the cops with this and see what they say. At the very least, it is starting a good paper trail.

DO I need more. I can speculate that she seems triggered by my happiness. I also put a couple of twirling wind spinners by my back door. This caused her camera to always trigger because every time I opened my backdoor, she had it facing my back door.

That’s one way to get her to stop spying.

She eventually turned it a little so that it does not trigger. I am buying more spinners. I’d love to share the video if it is allowed.

It is clear that his neighbor has it out for him. I have no doubt that she is spraying his grass (and even his dog) intentionally. It is hard to say what the police can do, but he should report it to them to be sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This commenter has a great idea.

Take her to small claims court.

Maybe a little public pressure would help.

The spinner idea is a good one.

This person recommends showing her the videos.

He is doing the right thing by recording her actions. Even if the police can’t do anything yet, if he keeps reporting it to them, they will have to act eventually. At the very least, she might get nervous and decide to stop causing problems, but I doubt it.

It is sad that the neighbor wants to keep causing so many issues here. It does make you wonder what happened to start this feud.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.