Man Assumes Car Window Problem Is Electrical, Then Discovers a Much Simpler Cause

Simple car issues can sometimes look more complicated than they really are.

In this story, a man was asked by a coworker to help figure out why his car windows suddenly stopped working.

He gave possible reasons, like an electrical issue or a fuse problem.

But the solution turned out to be much simpler than expected.

Check out the full details below…

Windows not working (car windows) We normally read about a certain software that shares a name, but this story is about car windows. Tech is a hobby, and I am able to help friends with things. But this past Monday, a coworker asked if I knew anything about cars.

This man shared some possible causes.

He told me he parked his car. His windows (passenger and rear passenger/driver sides) were all working. When he returned later that day, all three windows would not move despite pressing the button to raise or lower them. I reasoned it was unlikely all three motors had given out. It also did not sound like he was hearing any noise at all, which suggested an electrical problem.

He suggested using Gemini to help find out the problem.

I then thought that maybe there is a separate fuse for these other three windows. I suggested he use Gemini or something and point his phone at his 2009 RAV4’s fuse box to see if it could help narrow things down. As we were going our separate ways, I threw in: “Or you know, it could be you accidentally turned the child lock button on.” He laughed and said that was probably not it.

His coworker eventually figured out the cause of the problem.

Later that day, I got this text. “Thought you’d like to know, got out of hematology clinic a bit early and was checking out my car. One button push later and my windows work again. Thanks for the help. Lol.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person had a somewhat related experience.

This user makes a valid point.

This one knew it right away.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Sometimes, the hardest problems are solved by a small, neglected button.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.