Neighbor’s Contractor Knocks Out Wi-Fi, so Homeowner Plans Repairs Without Warning Them First

Have you ever been in the middle of doing something online and suddenly the internet goes out? If you’re on your phone or tablet, you probably wouldn’t experience this because if there were a problem with the WiFi, you would switch over to data. But if you’re on a computer, it would be immediately noticeable.

I’ve been there before. One time it was because a construction worker accidentally cut the wrong cord when removing old phone lines from the outside of our house. I had to use my phone as a hotspot until we got it fixed.

So, I can really understand the frustration the person who wrote this story is experiencing. Except, for them it’s slightly different since it’s their neighbor’s contractor who damaged the cable line.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for scheduling a cable repair guy to come out and interfere with my neighbor’s construction project? This is probably going to be a shorter post but basically what happened is that our neighbor hired some contractors to knock down some trees in their yard. I don’t know how but they managed to damage our underground cable line, knocking out our WiFi for nearly a week now.

He decided to give the neighbor a taste of his own medicine.

I get that mistakes happen and wouldn’t have been upset if they just explained what happened so we could fix it sooner. But instead they neglected to tell us (it was very obviously them that damaged the lines when I went to look) but they chose to not tell us at all. So I went and scheduled our cable company to come out and fix it while they’re still doing construction. Our repairs and their construction are both right next to our fence separating our yards so it’ll probably interfere with their project for a few hours and I’ve neglected to tell them. Is this a jerk move or justified?

I think it’s justified.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I completely agree.

Another person is on OP’s side.

But this person asks a good question.

Communication would be a good first step.

The neighbors honestly probably have no idea that the contractors did any damage at all. The construction workers are the ones who messed up and didn’t say anything.

That said, go ahead and schedule the cable company to do the repairs. It doesn’t matter if it interferes with the construction work for a few hours. They need to get their WiFi fixed. If the neighbors complain, then they’ll find out what happened.

I doubt that they’ll complain.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.