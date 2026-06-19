New Employee Questions Missing Wages on First Paycheck, Then Loses Her Job the Next Day

When you’re just starting a new job, you have a lot to learn and figure out. The employer also has a lot to do to get you set up and properly trained.

What would you do if you were doing well during the first several days, but then you noticed in the employee app that you aren’t getting paid for your first day of work?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so they sent a message to the payroll department. Almost immediately, their manager contacted them and said that they should have notified him instead of going directly to payroll.

The next morning, they were fired. The only thing that they had done ‘wrong’ was contacting payroll instead of their manager.

It seems like such a stupid reason for a company to fire someone, but some managers can be petty. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

Got fired after a week on the job and I know why. Started a job, everything was going well. On time every day no major mess ups, which are to be expected when new.

Mistakes can happen when setting up a new employee.

Well we download apps so we can track our pay and when we need to come in. I noticed that I wasn’t paid for my first day. So, I scroll to contacts and see “Jan Payroll” so I send her a message describing this issue.

Ok, no big deal.

A few minutes later I get a text from the manager saying “just so you know all payment issues come directly to me, not Jan” Okay my bad. I see that she fixed it, fantastic.

Why would they fire someone for this?

The next day I come in and she says it just “isn’t working out” I asked what I did wrong and she gives the same response. Normally she is really sweet and nice but that day she was just straight cold to me.

I have to assume there is more to it than that.

I’m sorry Jan chewed you out for not doing your job, but did you have to take mine?

Losing a job is never fun, but losing it for such a silly reason can be devastating. Hopefully, this person will find something new and better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

If they have proof, they should file a complaint.

A company will always protect itself.

Hopefully, the company (and the manager) gets in trouble.

Yeah, the manager is the problem.

This person should definitely apply for unemployment.

Getting fired is never fun, but getting fired for such a silly reason is infuriating. I hope this person files a complaint against the company and that they get unemployment or some other type of benefits.

Also, that manager should be fired from the company for firing someone else due to their mistake. This seems like a very toxic work environment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.