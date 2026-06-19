Paranoid Neighbor’s ‘Free Furniture’ Scheme Sends Waves of Strangers to Woman’s House

Imagine living next to a neighbor who makes weird requests and seems to freak out for no good reason. Would you try to appease her or find humor in her drama?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and when she decides to move out and get rid of 15her furniture, the neighbor’s craziness gets even more extreme.

Let’s read all about it.

Paranoid neighbors? Don’t mind me, I’m just inviting the whole neighborhood via Craigslist My last rental was a small house at the end of a shared driveway with two other houses. On the one side was an elderly man who was put into hospice care a few months before I left. The other side, and sharing a fence with me, was an over-weight paranoid redneck woman and her child, and apparently a husband I never saw except for his work truck. Let’s set the stage with some anecdotes, shall we?

The mother seems kind of crazy.

She seemed nice at first, but the early signs of paranoia started with the little girl. Who was, for all appearances, a normal healthy little 12ish year old. She’d be playing on a scooter or drawing chalk in the shared driveway all afternoon, but as soon as me or my ex walked out to check the mail, or pulled in from work, the mom would yell at the kid to ‘GET BACK ON THE YARD, STOP HARASSING THE NEIGHBORS’. Every time this kid tried to interact with us, she was yelled at. I couldn’t even ask how her day was going without ‘STOP BUGGING THEM’ from the backyard.

She needed to get rid of some stuff.

Another: I had a yard sale, trying to ditch everything. Basically, I had the 2-story (albeit small) house completely furnished, and after the divorce and subsequent decision to move and go back to school, that stuff had to go. This will be relevant later. Normal yard sale, normal crows. Cue Mrs. Neck coming over about 9 AM, after we’ve had a few customers, saying ‘PLEASE PUT UP A SIGN THAT SAYS NO PARKING HERE; PEOPLE ARE BLOCKING OUR GATE’.

But that wasn’t her only complaint.

True, they were blocking her husbands work truck (who never left that day), but not the family SUV, and the only couple who parked there were an elderly couple with handicap stickers and walkers. Oh, and Mrs. Neck constantly wandered over every hour or so to comment on how she wished I wouldn’t have a yard sale, or stop it early, because she doesn’t like strangers seeing her house. Did I mention that in the first week of meeting her, she came over with second (third even?) hand curtains and said “Here, this will block your sliding glass door”, which was commonly used as our front door, however it opened up into and under a covered driveway with a solid wood fence between us and her. She apparently told my ex later that it made her uncomfortable that I walked around ‘in my skivvies’.

She just wanted all the furniture gone!

So with all that understanding, here’s the coup de grace: I’ve had a hell of a time moving out of that place, because it’s only my little S-10, and the new room rental is 45 minutes away. That’s one trip for the bed, another for furniture, another two for boxes … Oi. By the end of it, I don’t even see the point in hanging onto any of the rest of the furniture; none of it was new or sentimental. So once the house is cleaned out and everything is in the drive, I post a Craigslist ad that is basically COME AND GET IT. Nothing much to think of, right?

Then she got some phone calls.

I get a call that night. From my old landlord. He has gotten no less than six calls from the paranoid neighbor about people ‘breaking and entering’. I tell him the situation, and he’s okay with that, but asks me to take down the ad as soon as everything’s gone. Cool. 10 minutes go by, another call. “Hello, this is Sergent …”. I kind of panic, because how often do the police call you? He tells me what’s going on, that basically a ton of people showed up. And I clarify that yes I posted the ad, I’m fine with the situation, and we both agree that it’s completely legal. Hilariously, this is about 11:30 at night.

The cop found it funny.

I can hear Mrs. Neck screaming in the background KEEP AWAY FROM MY HOUSE. GO AWAY. YOU PEOPLE AREN’T WELCOME HERE. The cop is chuckling. The cop said almost everything was gone, I told him I’m getting online to take the ad down as we speak, and that was it. My only regret was not being there, beer in hand and chair on the lawn, to watch my crazy redneck neighbor freak out.

The neighbor really does sound crazy. At least she’ll never have to deal with her again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This is a good point.

Another person has questions.

OP added a comment to clarify.

You know it’s ridiculous when the cops are laughing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.