Pregnant Woman Moving Into New Apartment Gets Into Parking Dispute With Neighbor

It can be really annoying when you live next to a neighbor who is super picky about where you do and do not park your cars and who is wrong about where you can and cannot park your cars.

In this story, a pregnant woman and her husband are moving into a new apartment when they meet their annoying new neighbor who basically introduces himself by criticizing where they parked their car and telling them they can’t park there.

He’s wrong, by the way.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbour starts a parking war with us and we haven’t even moved in yet My husband and I are moving into an apartment at the end of the month. Our landlord told us when signing our lease that we could park on the right side of the shared parking. There are 4 apartments in the building and only us and one other family uses the parking space. Our neighbours from our building and our landlord mentioned that the neighbour on the left was always rude and creating problems regarding the delimitation of his parking.

She met the annoying neighbor.

Since I’m currently 29 weeks pregnant, our landlord gave us the keys earlier so we could paint and move in some boxes for our nursery before the big move in day. Today I parked at my usual spot and started unpacking my car when the neighbour of the other building came out and pointed at my car asking if it was mine and I responded yes that we were moving in shortly. He then started being passive aggressive with me saying that I was on his side of the parking and mentioned that the line was not what the landlord told us (his delimitation was the white line).

That’s not what she was told.

I told him that we were told differently and I wasn’t obstructing no one and I was only going to park for another hour anyways. He got upset and started raising his voice at me saying that I was in the wrong and I should move my car. We argued for a couple of minutes until my husband came down to calm him down.

She thinks he might have OCD or something.

The neighbour kept insisting that he had measured the length of the parking and insisted that we were on his side….

At this point I was getting annoyed because he clearly seemed like he had some kind of fixation on his delimitation almost like he had OCD. My husband asked him if he own the building and he said no that he was only a tenant but had 3 cars and needed space for them.

He wouldn’t listen to reason.

I tried reasoning with him that it wasn’t our responsibility to make more space for him just because he had 3 cars and needed more space. The arguing wasn’t getting anywhere, to a point where I just told my husband to let it go and if he really was that invested in his parking spots he could get a fence lol. I’m so annoyed on how people can act like this and especially talking to me in such a rude manner while I’m only 2 months away of giving birth… all for parking too close to his so called invisible delimitation.

Can the landlord talk to the neighbor and put up clear signs to mark the parking better?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

One person thinks it might be better not to move in.

Another person suggests getting the details from the landlord in writing.

Here’s another suggestion of what to say to the neighbor.

Here’s some more advice.

The neighbor definitely sounds crazy and annoying. Getting proof from the landlord might help. Documenting everything is also a good idea. But it’s too bad they have to deal with this at all.

I know she’s pregnant and due soon, so the clock’s ticking on getting moved in. However, it might be better to try to find another place to live if they can break their lease without paying a fee.

I hope it doesn’t come to that, but I wouldn’t want to have to deal with this awful neighbor for the next year or more.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.