She Raised Concerns Her Supervisor Was Ignoring — The Supervisor’s Response Was a Termination Threat

Sometimes when you’re too close to a job and too used to doing things a certain way it can be hard to see how change might be helpful. In some cases, an outsider who is new to the company might be able to offer a helpful perspective to bring about positive change.

In some cases, the outsider, such as a new manager who insists on changing everything, is completely wrong and messes up a system that was working perfectly. But in other cases, someone might actually see quite a few glaring problems that are being ignored and really shouldn’t be ignored.

In this story, a billing clerk starts a new job at a distribution center. She loves the job but notices quite a few problems in the way things are being run. She doesn’t have the power to make any changes, so she tries to bring up what she suggests to her supervisor.

Her supervisor immediately shut down anything she had to say which led to an argument. Now, she’s wondering if she really was too rude. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my boss/best friend she is not a good supervisor? About 6 weeks ago I started working as a billing clerk for a distribution center. I am working through a temp agency until I’m hired on full time. I LOVE MY JOB!!! The pay is great and I dont do very much and it’s easy work. The downside is that we work until done. I go in at 130 to get everything ready for the pickers.

OP wasn’t expecting to work such long hours.

She mislead me about the hours and what I would be doing. She said we would rarely be there last 12am during the week. I have since taught myself how to pick and am now pallet jack certified. And that’s kinda neat but I did that to help the pickers because she sure wont.

Here’s some more context about the job.

This place has not SOP for anything whatever. No incentives, and the employees never have an idea as to when they might get out because they don’t get to see how many orders or pieces for the night. They can ask, but I mean everyone is too busy to check. When I bill I have to match the pick slip to the identical paper bill copy (I dont see why we dont just give them the pick slip since I have to file them in order. After matching them I paperclip them together with the shipping label. Then i.have to staple them together when I bill them….just to remove the staples to get the empty pick sheet off and re staple just the bill slip to put them in order.

OP thinks they could be more efficient.

She lets them do what they want so they drink drink on the job and operate heavy machinery, they do drugs. And they make 8 hours of work take 12. I have been there until 4am before. She wont write them up or anything. Well, I crunched the numbers as to how many pieces per person per hr/night in order to be done at the time we should be (10:30) . This ticked her off like iv never seen. She yelled at me that I need to just stop. She has created something amazing and I just wouldnt know. Except for the fact that i would.

I mean, OP isn’t wrong, but she was quite bold to confront the supervisor like this.

She then told me that I need to find another job. I told her that she would be seeing me everyday until she fires me (she doesnt have the authority) That made her even more mad. She started rattling off things iv done she could let me go for… So I replied “a good supervisor cares about their employees. A good supervisor doesnt knowingly allow people under the influence operate machinery. You enforce the no ear bud rule…but not no alcohol…that’s not a good supervisor.

It didn’t get better the next day.

The next day she tried to apologize and I refused. She then told me I need to find another job again….because if we csnt make up I shouldn’t be there. I told her that we dont have to be friends to work there. Her boss walked in and I said (Boss) can (friend/suoervisor) fire me for not accepting her apology?”

He thought that was a funny question.

And he laughed and said noooooo now you too get along. I can. She cant. I don’t mind though it felt nice watching her leave early instead of sending me home. They put me in charge for the night and did better than she usually does. Everyone is telling me I should just make up with her but I dont feel wrong. AITA?

I think she should quit. The supervisor sounds awful. It may have been inappropriate to talk to the supervisor like that, but I agree that the supervisor doesn’t sound like a good supervisor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks the problems are really serious.

Another person thinks she needs to report the problems to OSHA.

This seriously does sound like a dangerous work environment.

Drinking while operating heavy machinery is not okay.

It probably would’ve been better to talk to the boss one-on-one about the problems she’s noticed instead of simply asking him if she can get fired if she doesn’t agree with the supervisor. He needs to know about the problems, such as letting workers operate heavy machinery under the influence. If he turns a blind eye and refuses to do anything about it, she should report it and quit.

The supervisor is ignoring huge problems, and that’s not okay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.