She Shows Up to Work Every Day Through a Painful Wrist Injury — Her Coworker’s Overtime Comments Are Pushing Her Over the Edge

Imagine working at a job where there’s a lot of overtime work available, but it’s not mandatory. If one of your coworkers always chose to work overtime but you never worked overtime, would it bother you if he made comments that you knew were supposed to make you feel bad about not working overtime?

In this story, one young woman is in that situation, but she has a very good reason for not working overtime. She knows her coworker doesn’t know this reason, and she’s not sure if she should tell him. It’s really none of his business, but she thinks that if she told him it would get him to leave her alone.

I’m sure she would find it satisfying to see him realize he shouldn’t be pestering her, but I think she should stay quiet. It really is none of his business.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for telling a coworker why I don’t take OT offered to me anymore? I (20,F) struggle with my job. This is mostly due to my wrist, which has been the way it is since 2018. I got into an accident, which caused me to sprain my wrist, as well as tear a ligament (which couldn’t be repaired surgically, so it’s been removed). It leaves me in constant pain, which gets a lot worse durning the colder months (think October to March/April). I’m on modified duties to prevent me from making things worse, but there are days where even that is tough.

One coworker’s comments sound really annoying.

One of my coworkers, who I’ll call John, has been picking up a lot of overtime, which is to be expected with the holidays and all. John is generally a great guy who appears to be in his 40s or so. But lately, with all the overtime on the table, he’s been making comments to those who don’t take it, mostly along the lines of “Well I’m staying until x time”. He particularly likes to make those comments to me, considering I’m one of the few unmarried, childless and youngest in the department. He has made comments to others who also fit the description of the above, not just myself.

She wants to put John in his place.

I’ve been dying to snap back at him, mostly because I feel like he’s judging me for not taking overtime. I just want him to understand that because of injury, I can barely manage 40 hours a week and how much it hurts to hear the comments. I look pretty normal, apart from a brace on my wrist and a couple scars from my surgery that I had in September of this year.

She’s not sure if she should do it.

I know it seems petty, but I can’t stand people who act like he does. I talked to a friend about this, and she feels like I should just leave it be and that John isn’t worth my time. So Reddit, WIBTA?

Her coworker sounds annoying, but should she ignore him or put him in his place?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person would say something else.

It really is ridiculous that her coworker is acting this way.

Another person would keep it vague.

This person points to the employers as the problem.

A wrist injury sounds awful. Considering I type all day, I can appreciate how important it is to have hands, arms and wrists that don’t hurt.

I’m not sure exactly what her job entails, but I’m sure after 40 hours, she needs to rest her wrist.

It’s none of her coworker’s business whether or not she works overtime let alone why she chooses not to work overtime. He really needs to mind his own business.

If it bothers her that much that she feels like she really needs to say something, she could take the advice in the comments about what to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.