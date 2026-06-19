She Tried to Help Her Single Parent Friend With Cheap Rent. Three Months Later, She Had to Sell the Whole House.

There’s a reason why it’s common sense to not mix friends/family and business. If things aren’t properly (and legally) discussed, it can slowly put a strain on relationships. Decisions that seem straightforward become much more sensitive when friendships are involved.

In this case, a woman inherited a house and eventually began renting it to a friend, a single mother who has now lived there for several years. Recently though, her friend was late on rent while she was receiving multiple offers from buyers and house flippers.

Well, she was nice enough to inform her friend and she said she would contact banks and lenders to explore financing options.

But things didn’t work out that way.

Read the full story below.

WIBTAH IF I SOLD MY HOUSE? I inherited a house. About 2 years later I moved out and started renting to my bf. It’s been about 6 years now and I’m considering selling. My friend renting is a single mother.

She’s really considerate of her.

She’s lived in my house for 6 years. Her rent is WAY below market value. $600 for a 2 bedroom. Where I could easily rent for $1000-$1200. She’s currently about 3 months behind on rent. June will make it 3 months. I was not actively looking to sell. Investors/house flippers call me all the time. I tell her each time. Last Saturday one actually provided me with a good offer. I told her about it.

She offered to buy it and said she would get with banks/lenders this week.

But things got weird.

I haven’t heard from her. I told her a guy is coming to look at the house tomorrow. I’m now blocked and unfriended on socials. My texts are still going through so I take it she’s upset.. should I go about this another way!? AITAH!?

Her friend is not making helping her easy.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Something to consider.

This commenter shares their thoughts.

That’s odd and disrespectful behavior.

Another commenter chimes in.

Being three months late on rent is very serious, especially considering she offered her a reduced price. But then, she was also incredibly generous to let her know people were interested in buying the house anyway, so she could have a chance to buy it first.

But without any updates, financing approval, or a concrete timeline, continuing to explore other buyers may have felt like the most practical course of action. After all, waiting indefinitely is not realistic.

It’s hard to tell what’s going on in the tenant’s mind to block the homeowner. Maybe she may have thought she would have more time to secure financing or felt blindsided when another buyer was scheduled to view the property so quickly.

Either way, it’s good to remember that even Monopoly can break friendships, let alone letting a friend be late on rent.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.