Shopper Gets Shortchanged After A Cashier Leaves The Register To Break A Larger Bill, But Security Footage Helps Recover The Money

Most people trust that when they hand a cashier money, they’ll get the correct change back.

After all, that’s a pretty basic part of the transaction.

That’s why this shopper wasn’t expecting any problems while buying a few gardening supplies at a local store.

However, things got strange when the cashier left to break a larger bill and came back claiming she had been given much less money than she actually received.

Unfortunately for the cashier, the shopper knew exactly how much money had changed hands. And that’s when the police were called.

Read on to see what happened next.

Cashier steals tries to steal ~40$ So this didn’t happen to me personally. But my teacher told us this story. It happened in a small town in Poland. My teacher went to grab a couple of things from a local mall. I’m not even sure if I can call it a mall. It’s way smaller, but there are a couple of stores in one big building. Mainly gardening stuff, like seeds, gloves, small pots, etc. My teacher paid with 100 zł (3 zł ~ $1 American), but the total was about 43 zł.

When the cashier came back, money was missing.

The cashier told her that she didn’t have change and that she would just walk over to the next store to get some. She came back with only 7 zł and tried to tell my teacher that she had given her only 50 zł. There was, of course, some arguing, but in the end, the police were called. They checked the cameras in the store, and my teacher got the money back. I can’t say that the story is 100% true, but I think it is.

Wow! That was a pretty gutsy thing to try.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit think the story is true.

Something like that has happened to this server.

This reader corrects his amounts of money.

Unbelievable! Like they can just keep her money. That’s so rude.

Here’s someone who’s been on the other side of it.

This whole thing feels a little strange.

Sure, cashiers make mistakes, and nobody gets it right 100% of the time.

However, leaving to get change and then coming back with a completely different story about how much money was handed over makes this feel like more than a simple mix-up.

Thankfully, the cameras settled the argument pretty quickly. Otherwise, the shopper could’ve had a much harder time proving she was right.

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