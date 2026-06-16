Sleep-Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

Losing sleep night after night can push anyone to their limit.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s dog kept you up for hours every night and nothing seemed to stop it? Would you just keep putting up with it? Or would you come up with your own way to finally get a little peace and quiet?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and turns to some peanut butter for help. Here’s what she did.

Hush, Puppy! In my early 20s, I was living at home with my family in my grandmother’s 100-year-old house in eastern NC. It had no central air, just a few scattered window AC units, but not in MY bedroom. In the summer months, I would prop open the 6′ windows with a box fan to try to cool off at night in order to sleep.

Everything was great, except for the neighbor’s dog.

The neighbor who lived next door had a little long-haired dachshund who was yippy as the day is long. It didn’t get worn out yapping all day, and when it got put out at night, it yapped and barked for hours. Right outside my open window. It certainly didn’t care if I had to get up in the morning for work or tossed and turned several nights in a row during a heatwave. Its owners also seemed not to hear my shouts of “shut up,” and the dog apparently didn’t speak English, so cue the revenge.

Fed up, she went outside to make it stop.

I was SO tired, frustrated, hot, and angry one night, I went to the kitchen, grabbed the peanut butter, and went outside in my nightgown.

I scooped up 3-4 fingerfuls of creamy, thick goodness and flung them over the neighbor’s fence. I made kissy noises to get the little ****’s attention, and in no time, its tongue was doing the Sistine Chapel on the roof of its mouth. My mom must have heard me going downstairs at 1 am and came to investigate.

Both of her parents found it funny.

She stood on the back porch in HER nightgown, watching me, asking me what the heck I was doing. I went back inside and told her I was just trying to get some quiet and put the jar away. She started giggling, I headed to bed, and so did she. She told my dad what I had done because I heard him laughing like a braying donkey the way he did when he REALLY got tickled about something. The dog was fine, and I slept like a champ. The dog must’ve been found by its owner covered in Skippy, because the frequency with which it was left outside during the heatwave decreased dramatically.

Nice! That’s one way to quiet a barking dog.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what she did here.

It seems like the owners didn’t like people feeding their dog.

Here’s some advice.

She probably did smell.

That same trick backfired on this person.

Hey, whatever works, as long as it doesn’t hurt the dog!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.