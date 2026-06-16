June 16, 2026 at 10:35 am

Sleep-Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

by Heather Hall

black and tan dachshund

Shutterstock

Losing sleep night after night can push anyone to their limit.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s dog kept you up for hours every night and nothing seemed to stop it? Would you just keep putting up with it? Or would you come up with your own way to finally get a little peace and quiet?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and turns to some peanut butter for help. Here’s what she did.

Hush, Puppy!

In my early 20s, I was living at home with my family in my grandmother’s 100-year-old house in eastern NC.

It had no central air, just a few scattered window AC units, but not in MY bedroom.

In the summer months, I would prop open the 6′ windows with a box fan to try to cool off at night in order to sleep.

Everything was great, except for the neighbor’s dog.

The neighbor who lived next door had a little long-haired dachshund who was yippy as the day is long.

It didn’t get worn out yapping all day, and when it got put out at night, it yapped and barked for hours. Right outside my open window.

It certainly didn’t care if I had to get up in the morning for work or tossed and turned several nights in a row during a heatwave. Its owners also seemed not to hear my shouts of “shut up,” and the dog apparently didn’t speak English, so cue the revenge.

Fed up, she went outside to make it stop.

I was SO tired, frustrated, hot, and angry one night, I went to the kitchen, grabbed the peanut butter, and went outside in my nightgown.

I scooped up 3-4 fingerfuls of creamy, thick goodness and flung them over the neighbor’s fence. I made kissy noises to get the little ****’s attention, and in no time, its tongue was doing the Sistine Chapel on the roof of its mouth.

My mom must have heard me going downstairs at 1 am and came to investigate.

Both of her parents found it funny.

She stood on the back porch in HER nightgown, watching me, asking me what the heck I was doing. I went back inside and told her I was just trying to get some quiet and put the jar away.

She started giggling, I headed to bed, and so did she. She told my dad what I had done because I heard him laughing like a braying donkey the way he did when he REALLY got tickled about something.

The dog was fine, and I slept like a champ. The dog must’ve been found by its owner covered in Skippy, because the frequency with which it was left outside during the heatwave decreased dramatically.

Nice! That’s one way to quiet a barking dog.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what she did here.

It seems like the owners didn’t like people feeding their dog.

Hush Puppy 3 Sleep Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

Here’s some advice.

Hush Puppy 2 Sleep Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

She probably did smell.

Hush Puppy 1 Sleep Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

That same trick backfired on this person.

Hush Puppy Sleep Deprived Woman Tries Unusual Solution to Stop Neighbor’s Barking Dachshund

Hey, whatever works, as long as it doesn’t hurt the dog!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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