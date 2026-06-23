June 23, 2026 at 3:48 am

Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

by Sarrah Murtaza

Boy in white shirt at work

Pexels/Reddit

Some users don’t know what they want and that often frustrates employees who are only trying to help!

This employee shares a similar experience. Check out the full story.

The user who doesn’t want help.

I am a software admin in an industry that you’d swear would be on the cutting edge. And if you think about military contractors who develop some of the tech we all eventually benefit from: you’d be right… well usually.

For those of us in the civilian sphere though; change comes slow, glacial even.

Watch how things escalate…

We recently transitioned from our 20 year-old primary platform to a new one. 6 months of blood, sweat, tears, and some new gray hairs for me.

But we got it done.

Many of my users though were married to the old system and not happy with the change.

Their objections were partly that it was different and partly that the new system no longer allowed our operation to behave like it was the wild west. Nothing brings out user animosity like justified permissions restrictions.

UH OH…

One in particular loves to send in support tickets that consist mostly of vague complaints with little directional hits thrown in.

After many back and forth emails (it is mandated that we never do his initial troubleshooting over the phone for… reasons), my team can usually translate his vague complaints into an actual task he’s struggling with.

At this point it is moved to a recorded call.

The conversation from here generally goes as follows:

That’s INSANE!

Support: if I understand you correctly you are attempting X task and it’s not happening as fast as you want.

User: Yes, it was so easy in the old system, why can’t it be like the old system.

Support: I understand, using a new system can be frustrating, but you know how unstable the old system was. You wouldn’t want us to continue using a system that puts (insert very VIP client here)’s data at risk because we didn’t upgrade? Let’s see what we can do for this issue.

Are you completing process X via steps D, E, F, G, H, & I.

He made sure he would direct the user correctly…

User: Yes… insert vague complaints again.

Support: While those steps do work, try step A, B, C, D, you should get the same results, but much faster.

User: That does work and it is faster. (tone should be as begrudging as possible)

Support: Wonderful, do you think that will help you complete task X more efficiently and reduce some of your frustration?

User: No. I don’t like steps A – D. I’m going to do it the other way.

User: hangs up.

That sounds frustrating…

We’ve been fully in the new system for 6 ish months now and this call happens so frequently, I had to ban facepalming because my team were giving themselves bruises and start to plot vengeance.

As of three weeks ago his tickets are now exclusively directed to myself and our IT manager because as soon as we respond the answer is usually “never mind” because he knows we won’t tolerate his pretend incompetence.

YIKES! That must have been annoying!

Why do some callers act like that?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user shares their experience of a similar issue.

Screenshot 2026 06 13 154239 Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

This user suggests working with the tech writers.

Screenshot 2026 06 13 154253 Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

This user knows what would have worked instead!

Screenshot 2026 06 13 154310 Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

This user suggests some retraining to get better results.

Screenshot 2026 06 13 154326 Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

This user knows involving the manager is always a best case scenario.

Screenshot 2026 06 13 154343 Tech Support Employee Eventually Assists A Persistent Caller Who Initially Refused Help

Somebody needs to recheck the system!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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