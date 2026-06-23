Tenant Unleashes Ultimate ‘Biological Revenge’ on Negligent Landlord by Letting Mint Devour the Backyard

Imagine renting a house from a landlord who doesn’t fix any problems, even big ones. Would you be okay with paying to have the repairs done yourself, move out, or get revenge?

In this story, one renter is annoyed at the landlord but not enough to move out. Instead, she has gotten revenge by refusing to fix an issue she knows will eventually really bother her landlord.

Let’s read all about it.

Landlord ignored his contract obligations so I stopped caring for the garden So my landlord decided non of his contract obligations matter and kept me to deal with the issues myself… This reached a tipping point when the warm water has not worked for a full 2 months!! Since my hair is quite long and I take relatively long to shower and the water is basically freezing cold here, this really annoyed me, especially since I’m taking care of things I absolutely am not required to, like the little garden behind the house.

There’s a problem in the garden.

I enjoy some gardening but we have a little bit of a mint situation there.. If you know anything about mint, you might see where this is going Anyways, the warm water issue was 2 years ago, I let someone fix it from my own pocket and since then haven’t controlled the mint situation.

It has gotten out of control!

Since said landlord is lazy, I’m unsure when he will realise that the property is turning into a mint farm, but it’s absolutely hilarious how fast it spreads. It’s now all over the lawn and got into the terrace cracks and all sorts of gaps. At least he can make some toothpaste with it…

I bet the backyard smells good with all that mint!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

This person would love to have that much mint.

Another person shares a business idea.

This person would’ve handled the repair situation differently.

Another person would’ve deducted the repair cost from the rent.

Not fixing a problem was the perfect way for this renter to get revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.