The Accidental Confession: Shoplifting Suspect Blunders Her Way Into Handcuffs After Blabbing to Police

Sometimes real life is crazier than reality TV. You just have to be in the right place at the right time, or the wrong place at the wrong time, depending on how you look at it, and you might experience something kind of crazy.

In this story, one person shares something crazy that a coworker observed while eating at a diner. The story involves a heavy woman, some stolen money, a skinny boyfriend and the police. The woman seems to be quite a character, and not in a good way.

Keep reading for the whole story.

“THIS IS MY MONEY! I FOUND IT!” So, I was talking to a co worker, and found out that we both used to frequent the same 24 hour diner. He shared this story with me. So my friend and his friends went to this diner, and were sat next to a very large woman, (probably about five foot nothing, and around 300 pounds) and her very skinny boyfriend. Also, shes really drunk. So Big Fat Drunk Lady (bfdl) demands that her boyfriend give her a dollar, she wants to play the claw machine. She walks over to the claw machine and drops the dollar.

It wasn’t exactly a good moment for anyone.

When she bends over to pick it up, her too small sweat shorts dissapear into her butt. My. friend described it as “the largest, grossest, most pock marked and cellulite ridden cottage cheese butt you have ever seen.” So, that is pretty gross. After trying and failing the claw machine, BFDL disappears around the corner for a few minutes.

Then the cops showed up.

She comes back just as her food gets to the table, but along with the waitress, two cops walked up to the table. The cops say “ma’am, some of the other patrons said that they saw you take four dollars from a table that they left as a tip”. BFDL immediately starts yelling and cursing at the officers “OH HELL NO! THATS NONSENSE!” She pulls some neatly folded twenties in a money clip from one pocket as shes screaming. She pulls from the other pocket, four crinkled ones.

She slipped and said the wrong thing.

“THIS HEAR IS MY MONEY, I FOUND IT” , she yells as shes trying to smooth out the money. Then she realizes what she said and changes her story “NO, I BROUGHT THESE FROM HOME! THIS IS MY MONEY!” Finally the officers have had enough, and they say that shes going to have to come with them. BFDL screams no, picks up her plate of food and smashes it against the wall.

Her poor boyfriend!

At this point she goes under the table and comes back up eating a piece of food that hit the floor. The officers lead her out in cuffs at this point, as shes screaming and spraying food chunks everywhere. The super skinny boyfriend who has not said a single word at this point, looks at his food, lets out a long deep sigh and says “Man. She has the keys”

Surely he could explain to the officer that he needs his keys!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person pictured the boyfriend as a video game character.

Another person shares what they think is the worst part.

This person thinks the woman clearly needs help.

Another person shares what they pictured while reading the story.

That was quite a scene to witness while eating at a diner! I hope the boyfriend got his keys back, but he’s probably better off without the crazy woman around. I hope she gets the help she needs because I agree with the commenter who thinks she might need some sort of counseling or medication.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.