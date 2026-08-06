She Quit Her Toxic Job With No Notice — Her Boss Couldn’t Stop Texting to Find Out What Happened

Leaving a toxic job should feel like relief, not the start of a new source of anxiety.

After seven months into an admin and data entry role that had grown increasingly uncomfortable, bordering on verbal humiliation, one woman finally made the difficult decision to quit.

Once she landed a better-paying, fully remote opportunity elsewhere, she sent her resignation by email that morning with no notice period, only to receive a concerned text from her boss three hours later.

So when it was followed by an influx of flustered messages from the office manager, she’s left wondering how much explanation she actually owes people she no longer works for.

Keep reading for the full story.

I suddenly resigned by email, and now my manager and the office manager keep sending me messages I had been working at a small company for 7 months in an admin/data entry job. Honestly, I was very upset there. The atmosphere was uncomfortable, and I kept telling myself to stay positive and get through it, but recently things became more toxic and, honestly, close to verbal humiliation. Most mornings I would already be anxious and thinking about what was going to happen today.

Finally, the employee reached their breaking point and started looking for other jobs.

There were a few things happening in my personal life over the past period, and after thinking about it for about a week, I realized that I need to leave this job. Especially since I found a better role that pays more and is also remote. Right now, I’m focusing my energy on getting the offer, and I’m thinking of trying the free version of an interview VIP tool during interviews so I can handle difficult questions better and feel a bit more confident.

So when she finally quit, it caused quite the stir with her boss.

This morning I sent my resignation to my manager by email and said it was effective immediately. About 3 hours later, my manager texted me saying, “Hi H, what happened?” And now the office manager is also messaging me and asking if I’m okay.

Now she’s concerned management is going to take things too far.

What am I supposed to say here? I’m nervous that they’ll start calling my mom because she’s listed as my emergency contact and try to get any information out of her. I still haven’t told her about any of this. I probably should have put someone else as my emergency contact, but do I have to answer to my old manager or the office manager?

Quitting a toxic job is bound to be an anxiety-inducing experience.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s best to keep all of her communication as straightforward and professional as possible.

Her boss really has no right to contact her family members about a professional matter like this one.

She should wait for a more structured forum to share any negative misgivings about the company or the role.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who ends up quitting over a dispute over bereavement leave.

This commenter shares a slight defense of the employer.

Resigning effective immediately is a completely legal and reasonable choice.

Nothing about her decision obligates her to provide a detailed explanation — especially for an employer who so routinely mistreated her.

A workplace that let things get close to verbal humiliation for months doesn’t get to demand accountability the moment she finally walks away from it.

If anything, the sudden concern from her manager and the office manager reads less like genuine care and more like yet another manipulation tactic.

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