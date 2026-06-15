June 15, 2026 at 7:35 am

Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbor’s Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

by Jayne Elliott

dog showing its fangs to another dog

Shutterstock

Imagine the neighbor’s dog getting lose and attacking your dog for no reason. If your dog wasn’t injured, would you figure it wasn’t really a big deal, or would you be furious at the neighbors and want them to make sure it never happened again?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they don’t make too big a deal out of it since the neighbor is so apologetic, but they do expect the neighbors to make sure it never happens again.

It happened again.

This time, they weren’t so understanding. The husband wrote this story and shared that his wife disagrees about how he handled it.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for calling my neighbor’s landlord and reporting their aggressive dog?

My neighbor’s dog has attacked our dogs on two separate occasions.

About 2 months ago it busted through their screen door and attacked one of our dogs completely unprovoked.

Neither dog was injured, but our daughter was traumatized.

It seemed that everyone involved was very understanding.

The dog’s owner’s mom was very apologetic, and even cried while saying how sorry she was.

We’re dog people, we understand that things happen.

We told them not to lose sleep over it.

But it happened again.

Fast forward to a week ago and their dog attacked our other dog, again completely unprovoked.

This time it pushed past their kids as she was coming out of the house.

Our dog was not injured, but their dog had a gash over its eye.

We were not as understanding this time because they had done nothing to prevent it from happening again after the first time.

He handled it differently this time.

After several days trying to decide what to do I settled on calling their landlord to inform them of the situation.

They are upset that I didn’t talk to them directly first, but our history with them made me feel like it would be an unproductive conversation.

My wife says they could end up homeless because of me.

I argue that they brought this up on themselves for not prevting it from happening a second time

So, AITA?

I think he should’ve talked to his wife about what to do before taking action. They should’ve agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Talking to them didn’t work.

2026 06 13 at 10.31.31 PM Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbors Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

I assume this person means “rehome” not “rehired.”

2026 06 13 at 10.31.41 PM Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbors Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

This person doesn’t think they’ll be homeless.

2026 06 13 at 10.31.53 PM Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbors Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

Another person thinks they need to notify the police.

2026 06 13 at 10.31.14 PM Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbors Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

A dog attack, and especially a repeat dog attack, is not something that should be ignored. I’m glad the dog wasn’t hurt, but the neighbor’s dog definitely needs to be confined better. Otherwise, this will happen again.

I don’t think going to the landlord is too extreme. I also like the idea of getting cameras for evidence if it ever does happen again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter