Their Dog Was Attacked by the Same Neighbor’s Dog Twice — So They Reported It to the Landlord

Imagine the neighbor’s dog getting lose and attacking your dog for no reason. If your dog wasn’t injured, would you figure it wasn’t really a big deal, or would you be furious at the neighbors and want them to make sure it never happened again?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they don’t make too big a deal out of it since the neighbor is so apologetic, but they do expect the neighbors to make sure it never happens again.

It happened again.

This time, they weren’t so understanding. The husband wrote this story and shared that his wife disagrees about how he handled it.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for calling my neighbor’s landlord and reporting their aggressive dog? My neighbor’s dog has attacked our dogs on two separate occasions. About 2 months ago it busted through their screen door and attacked one of our dogs completely unprovoked. Neither dog was injured, but our daughter was traumatized.

It seemed that everyone involved was very understanding.

The dog’s owner’s mom was very apologetic, and even cried while saying how sorry she was. We’re dog people, we understand that things happen. We told them not to lose sleep over it.

But it happened again.

Fast forward to a week ago and their dog attacked our other dog, again completely unprovoked. This time it pushed past their kids as she was coming out of the house. Our dog was not injured, but their dog had a gash over its eye. We were not as understanding this time because they had done nothing to prevent it from happening again after the first time.

He handled it differently this time.

After several days trying to decide what to do I settled on calling their landlord to inform them of the situation. They are upset that I didn’t talk to them directly first, but our history with them made me feel like it would be an unproductive conversation. My wife says they could end up homeless because of me. I argue that they brought this up on themselves for not prevting it from happening a second time So, AITA?

I think he should’ve talked to his wife about what to do before taking action. They should’ve agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Talking to them didn’t work.

I assume this person means “rehome” not “rehired.”

This person doesn’t think they’ll be homeless.

Another person thinks they need to notify the police.

A dog attack, and especially a repeat dog attack, is not something that should be ignored. I’m glad the dog wasn’t hurt, but the neighbor’s dog definitely needs to be confined better. Otherwise, this will happen again.

I don’t think going to the landlord is too extreme. I also like the idea of getting cameras for evidence if it ever does happen again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.