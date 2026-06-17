They Discovered Their Next-Door Neighbor Was Tapping Into Their Cable TV — and Cut Them Off on the Spot

How would you feel if you found out that your neighbor was stealing from you?

I guess it would depend on WHAT they were stealing, but theft is theft, right?

You can say that again!

And we think you’re going to be pleased with how this person reacted when they discovered that their neighbor was stealing their cable without their permission.

That’s pretty rude!

Read on and get all the details below.

Jerk neighbor was stealing my cable. “This is an old story of mine from the 1990s. We lived in a low income area of New Jersey. We had a billboard the said “you are entering a quality of life area “. I have been having issues with my cable TV for a while not having a strong connection. My neighbor to my right came over to help me see why. We looked at the cable hookup outside my house and he noticed there was a splitter and there was a cable going from the splitter into the ground.

Well, what do you know?!?!

I started to pull this cable and saw it was heading to the house on my left. Now let me give the breakdown of the house on the left. The house was owned by a married couple. They got divorced. The dad moved away and kept custody of their son. The wife stayed in the house and had custody of their daughter. The wife got into drugs and she neglected the daughter. The ex husband went to court and got custody of the daughter. After she lost her daughter she kept spiraling and did more drugs.

This is a pretty sad story…

Crack was big where I lived. The ex wife had random felons over all the time she fell behind on the bills and lost the house and she moved out. One of her ex-felon, drugged-out friends started squatting in the house. This was when I found the TV cable issue. I had a bit of a temper in the 1990s. So here I am pulling on the cable this jerk buried in my lawn. The grass is parting as I am pulling the cable. It goes across my lawn under my fence and then up the side of the house where he was living.

That showed ’em!

I am on my side of the fence I pull that cable for all I was worth and ripped it off the side of his house. I coiled the 100 feet of cable up I ripped off his house and put it inside my house. I called the cable company and they fixed the splitter he put in. He never came over asking for his cable. This was over thirty years ago and I am still amazed at the extent he went through to steal my cable.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Their neighbor had it coming, there’s no doubt about that!

I’d like to think that this was an isolated incident, but we all know that some folks out there will steal anything that isn’t tied down.

It’s a sad state of affairs…

Well, that’s one way of handling things!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.