They Thought They Were Making New Friends—Then Their Neighbor Dropped a Bizarre Complaint

Acclimating to a new neighborhood isn’t always easy, especially when you’re relocating your entire family with you. There is usually a certain vibe to fit and 05standards to upkeep, and often times trial and error is required to navigate this dynamic.

How would you handle your new neighbor bombarding you with an extremely bizarre complaint? One guy recently shared his experience with this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for having a gaming PC with lights?

I have a gaming PC in my office with a Liam Li case that has two light up fans in the front.

I was outside in the evening with my kids and my neighbor was walking his dog.

He inquired about lights he has seen from my window and I did notice I could see the glow of the lights from the road.

A little nosy, but maybe he’s just curious.

My office is on the second story and there are no streetlights.

I said it was my PC and that it had some lights.

A straightforward enough answer.

He replied that it gave the wrong impression in the neighborhood, so now whenever I’m gaming at night I’m wondering who is looking through my window at me?

Is he nuts or does being able to see glowing lights from a house window give the wrong impression?

Sounds like this neighbor has never touched a gaming console a day in his life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

Most were pretty baffled by the neighbor’s curiosity.



Others proposed their own theories about him.



The irony was not lost on most people.



One person pointed out the bigger picture.



And someone else turned the tables.



Hopefully this guy isn’t a part of the Welcome Committee.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.