Warehouse Prankster Leaves Coins on Coworkers’ Desks, but the Joke Backfires as Everyone Catches On

Have you ever been involved in a harmless office prank? How long would you keep messing with your coworkers before you finally decided to stop or come clean?

In this story, one warehouse employee overheard one coworker asking another coworker if there were more coins on his desk than there were before. That gave the employee an idea, and this idea has become a fun prank that is now involving multiple coworkers. It’s been going on for quite awhile, and nobody knows who is behind it, so the employee plans to keep the prank going as long as possible.

Let’s read all about it.

Slowly driving my coworkers insane with coins About a month ago I walked past two of my coworkers’ desks and over heard one, Jason, ask the other, Kelsey, something. It was along the lines of, “Am I tripping or are there more coins on my desk?” She didn’t know what he was talking about and besides a little chuckling that was the end of the story. While they were gone on break I went over to Jason’s desk to check out the coin situation. There wasn’t a crazy amount. Just a quarter, a dime, a nickel, and a penny. I didn’t know which ones were the “more” or unexpected ones but when I reached into my pocket and realized I had one of each, I decided to leave them there on his desk. After all, it was just 41 cents. Even though I tried to walk past them as many times as I could that day I didn’t hear anything else. Maybe he didn’t notice. Maybe I just wasn’t there when he did.

But Kelsey noticed.

But later I overheard Kelsey telling her friend, Becky, about it. That’s when I decided I wanted to keep messing with these kids. At first I’d just add the .41 to Jason’s pile. He started stacking the coins by denomination. Every day. The same types.

OP found creative places to leave the coins.

Once I left late and left it in a smiley face. Then I started hiding them a little. Under things he’d use. Sometimes a little harder to find. Under an extra monitor. Inside a log book everyone in their area uses. Under a floor mat. Once, I had an extra quarter so I hid it inside Kelsey’s clear pencil sharpener. I taped it under Jason’s desk. I’d heard Jason’s supervisor tell everyone in his area to go work on something in a different spot. I had some coins taped up in my pocket ready to go. I beat them to the area and left them to be discovered. Jason luckily found them taped to what they were organizing.

A third coworker got involved.

Things were getting good. They were talking to their friend, Davis, about it constantly and the three of them were definitely accusing each other of being behind it. Then I taped some quarters under Davis’ desk. He didn’t find those right away so it was pretty fun when he finally did. Keeping a quarter, a dime, a nickel, and a penny on me every day was getting tougher. I’d have to ask for specific change when I went out and bought things.

OP is leaving even more money.

I finally went to the bank and got a roll of each to keep it going. While I was there, I decided to pick up some dollar coins. They became my new calling card. But I made sure Jason always got the original 41 cents along with it. I can walk around our warehouse pretty freely and can come in a little early and stay as late as I want so I’ve been throwing them off as far as when it happens. I’ve started hiding them in their usual seats for lunches and breaks.

Everyone knows what’s going on, but they don’t know who is responsible.

They’ve told so many people. Nearly the whole warehouse knows. Leads are trying to figure it out. Our manager is pulling out his hair trying to figure it out but fortunately is into it. I guess I’ve been mostly working in the camera’s blind spots. It’s harder now. Everyone is watching. I can’t stop messing with these kids though. The best part is seeing them tear apart their desks before I’ve hidden anything. Eyeing each other. Turning at every rip of tape.

Now, OP is adding notes.

I bought my own tape to use. I bought some teen/childrens magazines to cut fun letters out of to make a ransom note style card to be found. I’m leaving the message on a flash card with the number 41 on it. I’ve already got my money’s worth of enjoyment out of this. I was going to end it, but it’s been too fun.

Okay, I think this employee may have too much time on their hands. Is this a fun, harmless office prank, or should OP stop already?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

One person’s husband did something similar.

Here are some suggestions.

I love this idea!

It would make a good TV show episode!

I wonder how much money OP has spent on this prank at this point. Giving away coins to mess with coworkers is funny, but especially adding dollar coins to the mix will make the cost of the prank really add up after awhile.

Still, it sounds hilarious. I love the comment suggestion to stop when a coworker goes on vacation so it makes everyone think that coworker is responsible. That would be funny.

I wonder if the coworkers will ever find out who is responsible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.