Wife Upset After Random Text Wakes Her Up, but Husband Says She Overreacted

Internet trends can be funny, but when done at the wrong times, they can be really annoying.

What would you do if you got a text from your ‘number neighbor’ late at night and it woke you up?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so the next morning she texted back to tell them how rude it was, but her husband said she was overreacting.

AITA for telling off my “number neighbor?” Pretty tame compared to other things people post on here but I’m still wondering if I overreacted a little.

Interesting, I’ve never heard of this.

In case you’re not familiar with “number neighbors,” it’s this stupid Twitter trend where you text the next phone number up or down from yours on the off chance you get a funny response or become best friends or whatever. It’s basically bothering a stranger to get a reaction and a screenshot to post.

It is a fun trend.

I had only heard of it briefly from the occasional memes they produce but I was contacted by one of mine last night. As a little context, I’m an incredibly light sleeper and falling/staying asleep is at least an hour+ ordeal.

You can’t blame someone else for not putting your phone on silent.

I usually keep my phone on silent at night but I had forgotten to silence it before bed (this has happened before and it was never an issue because the late night text phase of my life is essentially over). I get woken up by my phone going off a little after 1 o’clock this morning.

That would definitely be annoying.

I check the notification and don’t recognize the number, I didn’t even draw the connection that it was basically my number with a digit changed because I was half asleep. All the text said was “Hi ! I’m your number neighbor.”

Let’s see what they replied with.

I was super annoyed but I put the phone down and tried to go back to sleep (which took several hours as per usual). I saw it again this morning when I got up and got re-irritated all over again. I decided to reply: NN: Hi ! I’m your number neighbor

That’s a fair question.

Me: did you really need to do this at one in the morning? Me: did your need for attention/something cute to post on social media justify waking up a complete stranger?

Her response was kind of funny.

Me: here’s hoping 0328 (my other NN) is more considerate than you are. *gif of Tyrion Lannister giving a very unenthusiastic cheers* Needless to say I haven’t heard back.

Nah, it should teach the person a lesson on common courtesy.

My husband said I should have just left it alone because it was probably just some dumb kid. AITA?

No, while she should have had her phone on silent, her reaction was pretty mild, and hopefully the texter will make better decisions in the future.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There is blame to go around.

This commenter says she went out of her way to be mean.

Both parties behaved poorly.

She normally does keep her phone on silent.

Well, that’s one way to put it.

Maybe she overreacted, but she has a right to be annoyed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.