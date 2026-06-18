Without My Permission”: A Father Blew His Top After His Ex-Wife Secretly Changed Their Daughter’s Hair

Some parents don’t take too kindly to their kids’ hair being dyed…

For example, when I was in high school, a friend of mine dyed his hair blue.

He stopped by our house one day and after he left, my dad basically told me that if I did that to my hair, I shouldn’t bother coming back home.

Message received, sir!

The dad in the story you’re about to read also isn’t a fan of this practice, and his ex explained what happened when she decided to dye their daughter’s hair.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for coloring our daughter’s hair? “My ex and I share a daughter (13). Long story short, we were divorced in 2023 but still live with each other. Last year, he agreed to give me the house and he is set to move out next week Wednesday. After her furniture gets delivered to his apartment, she will stay with him very other week. On to the issue: She has kind of an alt/scene kid style. I let her express herself how she wants, within reason. We were at CVS one day and saw the Overtone hair color/conditioner.

Kids will be kids, right?

She said she liked the fuchsia color and wanted to try it. Ok, doesn’t look that bad, her hair is very dark brown with some caramel highlights, it won’t be crazy looking. I buy it for her. Today we decided to try it out. Her dad comes home and she tells him that we’re gonna dye her hair pink. He looks at her, looks at me and says “I guess I don’t have a say” and walks off. I didn’t think anything of it. We finish putting the product in and he tells her to come get her hair stuff, because we’re not doing it in his bathroom (I have the master bedroom and they share the second bathroom).

Uh oh…here it comes…

While we’re rinsing her hair in my shower, he comes up to me and asks “don’t you think you should’ve talked to me first before coloring her hair?” I said no, because I didn’t think it was a big deal. Her hair is dark so it’s not like she’s gonna have Barbie pink hair, It’s semi-permanent, and will eventually wash out. He said that he comes to me about everything regarding her. I say you don’t have to come to me about EVERYTHING. You’re her father, should I not trust you? He said he’s not “walking around with her like that.” Whatever that means.

These things happen…

We ended up going back and forth, which spiraled into a bigger argument. It got BAD. We both said some pretty terrible things. He tried to use my mental health against me, and I basically lost it. Unfortunately it was in front of our daughter, and I can’t stand that she has to hear us arguing. Which is one of the reasons why I proposed that I keep the house and he move out so she doesn’t see that anymore. And before anyone jumps on me, we used my VA entitlement to buy the house, *I* put the money down, *I* paid the cash to close, ALL the bills are in MY name. The only thing his name is on is the mortgage, and I’m working with my lender to have his name removed.

This definitely got out of hand.

He literally put no money towards getting the house, or furnishing it. It was all from what *I* saved over the years while paying half of the bills. He had no savings. We’ve had separate finances our entire marriage. I believe that since it’s getting closer to him moving out and us physically separating, he is grasping at straws to retain some sort of power over me and this really isn’t that big of a deal. But I’m now questioning if I should have given him the courtesy of telling him beforehand. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user said they both SUCK.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Listen, I get it.

Some people are more conservative when it comes to this stuff and they don’t like when their kids look wild and crazy.

On the other hand…it’s hair dye.

It’s not permanent and, at the end of the day, it’s no big deal!

Well, this situation sure escalated quickly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.