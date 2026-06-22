Woman Calls Police Over Neighbor’s Dog Barking At Night, Sparking A Neighborhood Dispute

A person can only take so much interruption to their sleep before they finally SNAP.

And most of us have been in a position at some point where we became so frustrated with a neighbor being loud that we reached the end of our rope and had to do something.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she finally decided to call the police after her neighbor’s dog would’t stop barking at night.

Take a look at what went down!

I called the police on my neighbor. “I have been dealing with ongoing dog barking from a neighbor for a while now. It has gotten bad especially at night and early in the morning. I initially posted on Nextdoor asking whoever it was to please be considerate and address the barking. At the time, I wasn’t completely sure which neighbor it was, although I had a pretty good idea. After I made the post, about two people commented saying they knew exactly which neighbor it was, that they were experiencing the same issue, and that they were planning to file complaints with animal control as well.

Ugh, this sounds very frustrating.

At first, I tried to ignore it, thinking it might stop or be temporary. I also didn’t want to start any issues with my neighbors but after it continued for weeks, it became frustrating. Eventually, after another night of nonstop barking, I ended up calling the non-emergency line to report the noise disturbance. I didn’t tell my husband until two days later because he works overnight and was at work at the time. When I did tell him, he said I was wrong for calling and that I should have handled it differently.

It sounds like this was really causing her a lot of distress.

He says he doesn’t want to create a situation where neighbors are constantly “tattle-telling” on each other. At the same time, I feel like I was pushed to a breaking point after repeated noise issues. He says when we’re occasionally loud which I personally don’t think we are, no one has ever called the police on us. They all kind of just mind their business. For context, there was also a prior incident with this neighbor around Thanksgiving last year involving a mis-delivered grocery order. Walmart delivered her order to my home. Her and her adult son came to my door knocking. At the time, my daughter didn’t realize they weren’t ours and brought them inside. I was kind about it and let her step out to grab what my child had placed by our doorway. However, I didn’t fully realize the attitude and aggression the neighbor had until I later checked my doorbell camera and saw the energy she had before I even opened the door and during the interaction, which I only realized after reviewing my camera footage. Maybe it’s my usual horrible anxiety, but my husband’s reaction has me second-guessing myself now. Part of me is wondering if the neighbor will get upset and retaliate somehow. That possibility has been in the back of my mind.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person chimed in.

You really can’t blame her for doing what she did.

Heck, I would’ve done the same thing!

Mess with my sleep, and we’re gonna have some problems…

It doesn’t sound like she did anything wrong…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.