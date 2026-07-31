“We Can’t Even Walk Out Our Door”: Off-Leash Hallway Dog Meetings Trigger Massive Building Management Battle

Imagine living in an apartment building. You open the door to the hallway, and you see puppies running down the hall. One of the puppies even runs inside your apartment and does his business before running out in the hallway.

Would you admire the cute puppies or be furious and want them out of the hallway?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He likes dogs, but he knows that the apartment rules state that dogs are supposed to be kept on a leash.

He has already reported the dog owners once, and he’s thinking about doing it again. Should he report them, or is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO for reporting my neighbors to building management? I live in an apartment building with a long narrow hallway. My neighbors to my right and left have puppies, and about six months ago, they began to use our hallway as dog run. Several times a day, they let the dogs out to run and play.

This sounds out of control!

While I love dogs, these dogs are loud and unruly, and their behavior has affected my sleep, work performance, and mental health. They bark constantly, and sometimes their owners throw their balls against my door, the sound of which is quite startling. On one occasion, I opened my door to take out the trash and one of the dogs dashed inside my apartment and did his business under my bed. Another time, the other dog chased me into the elevator.

It gets worse!

About a month ago, I came home to one of my neighbors cleaning stains off the carpet in the hallway, which is new and otherwise in great condition. I am also disabled, and struggle to navigate around the dogs as they wrestle and spar; sometimes I lose my balance and have to steady myself to make it to my door. Basically, it sucks!

The dog owners don’t sound very considerate.

When this all started, I asked them both to keep the noise to a minimum, but nothing changed. In fact, it only escalated. It got so bad that I was suffering from migraines, at which point I reached out to management to see if they could intervene. As it turns out, it is against building policy to let dogs off-lease in public space. After management spoke to them, things quieted down… until last week.

It’s just as bad as before.

The dogs have once again colonized the hallway. I am super frustrated and considering contacting management again. My only hesitation is that this would be the second time I’m reporting them and I think (?) that affects their tenancy in some manner, as the rogue puppy situation is in violation of the lease terms.

I feel kind of stymied.

It’s not like the neighbors don’t have other options.

My neighbors are so sweet and friendly, but I can’t for the life of me figure out why they keep doing this. There is a park directly outside of our building (not a dog park but they let the dogs off-lease anyway), and there are two dog parks within a 7-10min walk. Am I overreacting?

This is unacceptable. It doesn’t matter if the neighbors are nice. They need to follow the rules with their dogs.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person points out that the neighbors aren’t really sweet or friendly.

Here’s another vote for reporting the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Another person doesn’t think OP is overreacting.

Here’s a suggestion to get proof.

A Ring camera or even recording the puppies on his phone could be a good idea to have proof to show the landlord. While the puppies may be cute, it doesn’t sound like they’re very well trained or behaved. It would be better to take them to a dog bark.

He should definitely report the neighbors.

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