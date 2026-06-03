Woman Grows Concerned After Neighbor Repeatedly Tries to Open Her Front Door

Living alone can come with some truly bizarre neighbor encounters.

The following story is about a woman who noticed her older neighbor repeatedly trying to open her apartment door every single day.

He would jiggle the handle morning and night, as if it were his own, before casually walking away.

As the routine continued for weeks, she started questioning his behavior and how to handle it.

Creepy, isn’t it? Check out the full details below…

My neighbor keeps trying to break into my apartment So here is a fun little mystery from my building. Every single day. Morning and evening. At 5 a.m. and again at 10 p.m., like clockwork, my neighbor tries to open my apartment door. He uses the handle like it is his. He does not use a key. He just gives it a firm jiggle of the handle before he realizes it is not opening and casually walks away.

This woman lives alone.

For context, I am a 22-year-old woman living alone. He is probably in his 50s or 60s. He is not super chatty. He talks to himself a lot. He has full conversations alone. Also, and I swear I am not making this up, when he leaves his own apartment, he closes the door. Then, he rings his own doorbell. He does this every time, and no one ever answers. I have so many questions.

She thought it was an honest mistake, but it kept happening.

At first, I thought it was an honest mistake. But the thing is, he has been living here longer than I have. So, he should know which door is his. Right? But we are now weeks into this daily routine. Sir, I promise you this has never been your apartment. It was not yesterday. It will not be tomorrow. And yet, he persists.

She looks forward to the day that the jiggling will stop.

Maybe one day, the stars will align. Suddenly the door will open. He will walk into a parallel universe or something. I have decided to slip a polite little note into his mailbox. It will be something friendly but clear. It will say, “Hey, please stop trying to open my door, thanks.” Maybe that will be the end of it. Or maybe he will just start knocking for good measure. Who knows?

She’s also thinking about sending a note to the neighbor.

I am considering leaving a note on the door. Maybe a sign. Something like, “Still not your door, champ.” Or I could just embrace the chaos and start waving through the peephole every time he tries. Has this happened to anyone else? Am I starring in someone’s confused sitcom without knowing?

When something weird continues to happen for weeks, it feels more concerning than funny.

It could genuinely be confusion or some kind of routine, but it also doesn’t change the fact that it’s getting uncomfortable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another idea from this person.

This person shares a similar experience.

Short but valid point.

Finally, here are some possible reasons.

If persistence unlocked doors, he’d be in by now.