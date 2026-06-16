Woman Says New Apartment Neighbors Won’t Give Her Any Privacy, and She’s Reached Her Limit

Woof, this doesn’t sound good…

Living in an apartment building and sharing walls with folks can be hard enough as it is, but things can really get complicated when your neighbors won’t leave you alone and they spend too much time getting into your business.

Tack on being loud, and things get even worse!

In today’s story, a woman who has lived in the same spot for a long time is at her wit’s end because her neighbors are loud AND nosy.

Get all the details below and see what you think about her situation.

Noisy neighbors and hyper-vigilance. “I’ve lived in the same apartment for 17 years, and for a long time I always had the same neighbor, an elderly lady over 90 who didn’t hear anything. Since she didn’t bother me, even though she was noisy, I never complained to her, even when she listened to the radio at 4 in the morning. But she passed away three years ago and from that moment on, the apartment was empty.

Things were about to change…

A year ago, in the middle of the night, there began to be noises of people coming and going, and her daughter moved in with her husband, they are both in their 70s. From Day One they started making a lot of noise, especially in the early hours of the morning. And they chose the room next to the one I used, so I would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night because of their noise. A year passed, and in February I was sleeping and my leg itched, so I scratched it, the thing is, my bed is very old and rickety, so you know what noise it made. Then I hear him say: Who is she with? And she replies: What do you care? And I lay still in bed, trying not to move. A few days go by, and everything goes back to normal; they don’t pay any attention to me. I move rooms to get some peace and quiet.

This sounds a bit uncomfortable…

A couple of months go by and it turns out I start running into him very often when I go out, and he looks at me strangely, like he thinks I’m following him. I’m like, what bad luck. Then my vacation arrives and I’m gone for a month. When I return, I make normal noises, and I hear: “Oh, she’s back,” and a sound of disappointment.

She might want to start looking for a new place to live…

Since then, they comment on everything I do, whether they can hear me or not. If I’m at my desk on my PC, which is what makes the most noise, they’re always on my watch. Two days ago, I forgot to take my sleeping pill. I went back to my desk and heard him say, “Don’t talk so loud, she’ll hear you.” And she replied, “What does it matter, she makes noise too?” And I put down my glass, which made a noise, and they fell silent. Now I feel them saying: is she there? And if I’m there, they go to another room. I don’t know what to do anymore. I don’t want to stop living my life because of their hypervigilance, but I feel like I’m getting hooked.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

And here’s how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Well, she’s definitely in a real pickle, that’s for sure.

What should she do?

Move out?

Make more complaints?

She has some serious thinking to do…

She needs to get out of this apartment ASAP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.