“You’re Being Selfish”: Mom Explodes After Daughter Refuses to Secretly Do Her Schoolwork

Helping someone is kind, but doing their work for them is a different story.

This woman’s mother decided to go back to school to get her high school diploma. She often helps her mother with PowerPoint presentations for school. At first, she did not mind assisting. However, the situation became more complicated when her mother asked her to do all her assignments for the whole year.

Don’t miss this story because it’s one of those family conflicts where helping out slowly turns into an ongoing expectation rather than a simple favor. Read the full story below. It’s a relatable story where someone wants to be helpful without being taken advantage of.

AITA for not agreeing to do all of my mother’s homework assignments? My (19F) mother (35F) recently went back to school to get her high school diploma. A lot of her assignments require her to create PowerPoints and complete online homework assignments. I have been making all of her PowerPoints, which I don’t mind because she gives me all the info. All I have to do is make her slides.

This young woman refused to do her mother’s assignments.

She recently asked me to do her online homework assignments. I was fine with doing one or two that day. But then she requested that I do every single assignment that gets posted, from now until I go back to school. She says since it’s summer break and I have no homework of my own to do, I can do hers. I told her no. Those are her homework assignments to do, not mine. Her excuse was she doesn’t have a laptop to do them. Even though she could go to a library or something, that’s understandable. So I told her she could barrow my laptop.

Her mother accused her of being selfish.

Then, she proceeded to call me selfish and said it’s the least I could do since she pays for my college tuition. She said she cares about me getting my education and I don’t care about her getting her own. I explained to her that I appreciated everything she does for me, but that doesn’t mean I have to complete her school work for her. She literally didn’t speak to me the rest of the day, and told my siblings how selfish I was, and I would regret treating her this way when she’s gone.

She thinks she has a valid point and is not in the wrong.

I don’t think I am wrong here because, once again, they are her homework assignments. I don’t mind helping out here and there, but expecting me to do all of your work is insane. What’s the point of going back to school if you don’t actually want to learn anything. AITAH?

Seriously, why go back to school if you think you can’t commit to completing the academic requirements? OP’s decision seems reasonable. Offering help is one thing, but completing someone else’s coursework is a whole different story. I don’t think she deserves to be called selfish in this situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s read what other people had to say about this in the comments section of Reddit.

Spot on!

Here’s a valid point.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Another person chimes in.

And lastly, this person is siding with her.

There is a difference between doing someone a favor and doing their homework for the entire year.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.