“It Wasn’t My Secret to Tell”: Woman Outraged After Sister Brands Her a Traitor Over Pregnancy News

Some family conflicts start over genuine wrongdoing. Others start because one person decides an entirely reasonable choice was actually a personal attack, and one woman is currently dealing with the fallout of exactly that kind of manufactured drama.

Beth, the woman currently involved with her sister’s ex, confided in her privately about her newest pregnancy, explicitly asking that the news stay quiet until she could tell people herself.

When her sister called the following day with the same update, she made the mistake of admitting she already knew. This set off an immediate falling out, with her sister demanding to know why something “life changing” for her hadn’t been shared immediately.

Despite a calm explanation that respecting someone else’s confidence isn’t the same as deliberately hiding something, her sister has refused to speak to her since, apparently expecting the entire family to treat her personal whims as more important than basic discretion.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for “hiding” a pregnancy from my sister? My sister (25F) got married young and had a pretty traumatic relationship with her ex (let’s call him Steve). She has a child (4M) with him and they split custody.

Eventually, Steve moved on to another woman and everyone does their best to keep it civil.

A year ago, Steve started seeing someone else (let’s call her Beth). Beth is super nice and gets along with both my sister and I.

But soon a new development threatened the fragile peace between them.

Last night my sister called to tell me Beth found out she was pregnant. (Beth ended up telling me first a couple days ago, and told me not to tell my sister or my mom because she would be telling everyone very soon.) Apparently Beth and Steve are also not doing well and won’t be together anymore. This means Steve will be a single father to two kids with different moms.

So when she follows up with her sister, that’s when the real drama starts.

I told my sister that I already knew and Beth told me a couple days ago. She now won’t talk to me and says I should have told her because this is life changing for her, and why would I keep something like that from her?

She’s quick to defend her intentions.

I didn’t intend to keep it from her, I just didn’t want to share news that wasn’t mine to share when it was already going to be shared soon by Beth anyways. I told her this, but she doesn’t care and now won’t speak to me. AITA?

This sister sounds like… a lot.

What did Reddit have to say?

A little more discretion probably could have done this woman good.

No one is perfect at the end of the day.

Whoever decided they all needed to walk on eggshells around this sister anyway?

This user is wondering why her sister isn’t taking any of the flack she clearly deserves.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

Honoring Beth’s wish was the decent thing to do here, and her sister’s reaction says more about her troubling need for control than anything else.

If it had been her own pregnancy, that’s one thing, but the news was never hers to share in the first place, and Beth had every right to decide how and when her own pregnancy got announced.

Cutting off contact over something like this is manufactured drama meant to make someone feel guilty for doing something completely reasonable.

Respecting a direct, explicit request for privacy shouldn’t be treated like a character flaw.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check. Read Story →