“You’re Making It Up!”: Stunned Woman Faces an Unhinged Confrontation After Next-Door Neighbor Refuses to Believe She’s Pregnant

Nobody likes the feeling of rejection, but if a girl says that she doesn’t like you, it is best to just accept it and move on.

What would you do if a guy was trying to get you to go out with him, but when you told him that you were in a relationship and pregnant, he didn’t believe you?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and then the guy started telling other neighbors that she was lying about the pregnancy, which made life awkward.

This type of reaction is surprisingly common for some people, and it is just sad. Read through the full story below and see what you think of the guy and how she responded to him.

My neighbor is telling everyone I’m lying about my pregnancy Long story short, my neighbor, we will call him Greg, was into me.

Nothing wrong with shooting your shot.

We made small talk once in elevator and a week later when he saw me a walk outside he chased me down the street and asked where I was going. When I told him to get coffee he asked if he could come. I’m in a relationship and was 15 weeks pregnant at the time but not showing at all.

Ok, now he is moving into creepy territory. If you have to lie to get someone’s number, you shouldn’t have it.

I told him I was meeting a friend at coffee so he would leave me alone. He then asked our doorman for my phone number claiming I told him they could give it to him.

Good, her reply was direct but not mean. She handled it well.

I wish my door people would had asked me first but they gave it him.. Ever since then he has been non stop texting me asking me to do stuff. Finally today I replied and told him I’m moving into a house in October with my long term partner, that I’m pregnant, and while I think he’s a nice person I’m not interested in spending time together.

What a weird reply.

He replied and said lol, you don’t have to make things up just to not hang out. I didn’t even want to have sex with you. I replied and said not making anything up but ok. Take care and best of luck to you.

Now he is just embarrassing himself.

Now I’ve had multiple people in my building tell me that Greg is running around telling everyone that I’m lying about being pregnant and being in a relationship because I don’t want to date him. I’m shocked that a 35 year old for man is acting this way. The good news is my other neighbors know he’s wrong, but It’s going to be so uncomfortable now if I run into him in person. I feel like I’m in high school.

Why would anyone act like that? He is just making himself look bad and ensuring that this girl will never want to talk to him again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Now this would be funny.

She shouldn’t have to do this, but it is a good idea.

This commenter says Greg sounds deranged.

He really doesn’t seem safe.

Letting building management know is a good idea.

It is sad that women have to put up with this type of behavior from some men. While there is nothing wrong with the guy shooting his shot, he should accept rejection with a little class and decorum.

Sadly, some people just can’t accept rejection, and they act like this, which actually makes them look worse to everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.