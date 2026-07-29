A Boy Picked Out Colorful Socks—Then His Mom Said They Were “For Girls”

Kids often want to pick out the weirdest or most brightly colored clothing options, even when that isn’t what they need.

What would you do if you were working at a shoe store, and a customer came in with their young son who wanted to buy colorful ‘girl’ socks, but the mom wouldn’t let him?

That is what the worker in this story saw, so she got very upset about it and had to work to control her temper in order to not say something.

Personally, I think this worker is out of line for even worrying about this. The mother undoubtedly knows what type of socks their young son needs. Read through the story for yourself and see if you agree.

The time I almost threw a shoe at a parent So, this is from my days as a shoe store sales associate.

Those socks must have been a good money maker.

This particular store nearly always had sales on socks, and we were expected to push them with every sale. I was on quite a roll with the customers in my next story and was trying to wrap the sale with socks. Cue scene.

Looks like she will be getting another sale.

Me: escorting the customer and her son to the register to ring them up, and don’t forget to take a look at our socks they are all buy one get one half off! Mom: Jason go pick out socks.

Kids often choose clothing options that aren’t what they need.

Jason: looks for a moment and grabs one of our mixed packs with pink, yellow, green, orange, purple, and blue, all very neon colors Mom, I want these! Mom: No! You can’t have those! They are girl colors! How about these? She hands her son a pack of green, grey, and blue ones with camo and skull patterns.

Why would she be upset at this?

Jason: looks longingly at the colorful ones before putting them back and taking the ones his mom picked out Me: silently fuming and wanting to tear into the mother.

I’m not sure why this person is upset with the mother for ensuring her child picked out socks that they would actually be able to wear. Kids don’t always need to get their way.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is a funny story.

Here is a commenter who is exactly right.

This commenter is very upset about it.

Playing with certain types of toys is fine.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Color isn’t the only difference, though.

Kids don’t need to get their way every time. This mother did nothing wrong and the worker is weird for getting upset about normal parenting.

While some parents certainly get too strict on gendered things for their kids, this doesn’t seem to be the case here.