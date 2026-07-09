She’s Having Her Wedding in Her Hometown — Some Guests Are Complaining They Have to Pay to Travel There

Let’s get real: if you’re having a destination wedding, there’s a good chance that some of the folks you invite aren’t gonna make it.

It’s expensive, people have to travel, and, let’s face it, some folks aren’t crazy about putting in a lot of effort for others.

You read it here first, friends!

Which brings us to today’s story…

The woman who wrote it is getting married, and some people are raising concerns about having to travel to the wedding.

And, of course, this is causing her to think about whether she’s making the right choice.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for planning a “destination wedding” and not paying for the guests’ ticket? “Me (30 F) and my fiancé (32 M) have been together for 9 years and we plan to get married next year. Our relationship started as a LDR. I’m from the south of the country, he’s from the north of the same country. Since the south is poorer and has less high paying jobs, I’ve always wanted to move, even before I’ve met him, so when we got together we decided that I was going to move. 3 years ago I moved to his house and we’ve been living together since.

Planning a wedding ain’t easy!

Now, on to the issue: we’ve started to look for wedding venues. In the north they’re either less beautiful (south has some very spectacular natural sites) or too expensive. So we’ve been thinking to get married in the south. It’s going to be stressful since I have to go to my hometown at least once a month, but we think it’s worth it for our dream wedding to be half the cost.

You know some people won’t be happy about it…

However some of his guests are complaining because it’s going to be expensive for them since they not only have to pay for the usual stuff (dress, shoes, gift, etc.) but also for the tickets, Airbnb or hotel, car rent, and some of them already have kids which means that they have to pay for more tickets and bigger rooms. I would had completely understood if the issue was just “we can’t come because it’s too expensive” but the problem is that they want to come but they are mad that they have to spend so much. On the other side, if I got married in the north, nobody would expect me to pay for tickets or Airbnb or to move my wedding for my family and my friends in the south. Of course, some of them couldn’t make it due to the costs but it’s mostly some cousins and uncles, my immediate family and closer friends would come at their own expenses. So I think it’s unfair to ask me to consider them but not my family. AITA for planning a “destination wedding” and not paying for half of the guests’ tickets?”

Readers shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

Hey, if you can’t make it to a destination wedding, be polite about it and just be honest!

The bride and the groom are gonna be so preoccupied that they probably won’t even notice.

Just send a nice gift and move on!

But the last thing anyone should do is give people a hard time about this.

It’s as easy as that…

It’s her wedding, and she should have it exactly as she sees fit!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.