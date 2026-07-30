Her Supervisor Helped Her Make the Decision. When It Failed, He Blamed Her for Everything.

Imagine being hired at a job and being given more responsibilities than are really in your job description. Would you be willing to do the job of a manager without the pay or the job title?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she doesn’t seem to mind too much. What she does mind is her supervisor.

She sometimes turns to him for help when she’s not sure what to do, but he later acts like he has no memory of these conversations.

She’s pretty frustrated but doesn’t want to quit her job.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO for how my supervisor is treating me? I’ve (25F) been working at my job as a Dispatcher for the past 2 years in February. I get pulled away from my work constantly to answer phones for customers, reschedule technicians last minute, order parts, update status’ on jobs and quite a few other things. My supervisor keeps telling me I’m the road techs manger but it’s not in my title and wasn’t what I agreed upon when getting hired; however I really do everything a manager would and I take pride in my work and do the best I can no matter the pay because I believe the workflow of the company as a whole is important and I don’t like to cut corners anyway.

This would be so frustrating!

We will talk things through when I don’t know how to approach situations or just need advice on making decisions involving customers and other things before I make the final decision. Then the next week will come and my supervisor will ask “why did you do that?” And when I explain that we talked things out together to come to the conclusion; they say “yeah no. I would’ve never agreed to something like that”.

I do my best to catch certain issues and explain my part or disagreements on a conclusion before just agreeing with their decision; but sometimes we will both overlook things as they make sense in the moment and then it backfires.

She doesn’t want to quit her job.

I’m really starting to get fed up with the issue but I need this job as it guarantees 40 hours a week at a good pay since I only have an AA. It’s hard to get another decent paying job like this at my skill level and my background of mainly working in serving and bartending. I have chronic health issues that make it difficult for me to take on second jobs and inconsistent schedules which I did do at some point but had to quit 6 months in because my work life balance started to become chaotic.

She’s pretty stressed out.

AIO? Is this normal? What can I do? How do I have the conversation? I’ve talked to them in the past about my issues and they just tell me I need to get better at my job but I know I’m giving 110%. I feel lost and think what they’re asking of me is way over what any average person can handle anyways. I’m not trying to sound holyer than thou but I truly think I’m great at what I do when I do something and do make mistakes here and there but why does it always feel like I’m being targeted or in the wrong when I make the slightest mistake or even if it wasn’t me I still get blamed.

Can she start recording these conversations with her supervisor when they make decisions? Or perhaps she could email him afterwards stating the decision they came to so she has it in writing and he can’t later put the blame on her if it doesn’t work out.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Always get it in writing!

Here’s another vote for sending an email.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Another person says this is common.

But this person seemed to miss the point.

The last commenter didn’t seem to understand that her frustration was not with her job but with her supervisor blaming her for decisions he helped make and agreed to.

Yes, she should always get it in writing. Proof is key. Her supervisor can’t blame her if she has proof that he agreed to it.

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