July 11, 2026 at 5:45 am

A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

by Liberty Canlas

Woman receiving care from another person after an injury

Magnific/Reddit

In emergency cases, some people don’t think about policies anymore.

This woman works in a child care setting where she is trained in CPR and first aid. When a coworker got injured, several licensed medical professionals who happened to be nearby stepped in to help. However, instead of being praised for accepting their assistance, she was criticized for not handling the situation herself.

Read the full details below. It’s a relatable story because employees are often expected to follow rules even when a different approach feels safer or more practical.

WIBTAH to not override a licensed medical professional

Here’s a quick back story: I work in a child care setting. I have had CPR/FA training.

We had a situation where a coworker got injured (not enough to warrant 911).

2 of my moms are licensed nurses and got up to assist the situation.

Another mom who is a Physicians Assistant looked in on situation and said they had it under control.

This woman got in trouble for allowing non-medical professionals to assist in the situation.

Now, here’s the problem: I got in trouble for allowing them to assist the coworker.

They state their policy (haven’t seen it in writing) requires me to decline the help of a trained medical professional and take care of situation myself.

They state liability on the company. I expressed that I was concerned and uncomfortable in doing so.

As I feel that any licensed doctor or nurse would be better able to provide the appropriate level of care than I could.

AITAH/WIBTAH for not wanting to over ride the help of a trained doctor or nurse in an emergency or injury situation?

OP wasn’t trying to ignore company policy. She simply believed the injured coworker would benefit from the expertise of licensed medical professionals. It’s understandable why she would feel conflicted in that position.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door.
Read The Drama

Let’s read the comments of other online users about this story.

This one offers some advice.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.29.41 PM A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

A medical provider shares their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.30.07 PM A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

Here’s an interesting fact.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.30.29 PM A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

Plain and simple.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.31.05 PM A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

And lastly, here’s a valid explanation.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 2.31.42 PM A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

Sometimes, accepting qualified help is the most responsible choice.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who found out there was a downside to reporting their neighbor’s 13 cars.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter