A Coworker Got Injured and She Let Licensed Nurses Help — Her Employer Said That Was Against Company Policy

In emergency cases, some people don’t think about policies anymore.

This woman works in a child care setting where she is trained in CPR and first aid. When a coworker got injured, several licensed medical professionals who happened to be nearby stepped in to help. However, instead of being praised for accepting their assistance, she was criticized for not handling the situation herself.

Read the full details below. It’s a relatable story because employees are often expected to follow rules even when a different approach feels safer or more practical.

WIBTAH to not override a licensed medical professional Here’s a quick back story: I work in a child care setting. I have had CPR/FA training. We had a situation where a coworker got injured (not enough to warrant 911). 2 of my moms are licensed nurses and got up to assist the situation. Another mom who is a Physicians Assistant looked in on situation and said they had it under control.

This woman got in trouble for allowing non-medical professionals to assist in the situation.

Now, here’s the problem: I got in trouble for allowing them to assist the coworker. They state their policy (haven’t seen it in writing) requires me to decline the help of a trained medical professional and take care of situation myself. They state liability on the company. I expressed that I was concerned and uncomfortable in doing so. As I feel that any licensed doctor or nurse would be better able to provide the appropriate level of care than I could. AITAH/WIBTAH for not wanting to over ride the help of a trained doctor or nurse in an emergency or injury situation?

OP wasn’t trying to ignore company policy. She simply believed the injured coworker would benefit from the expertise of licensed medical professionals. It’s understandable why she would feel conflicted in that position.

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Let’s read the comments of other online users about this story.

This one offers some advice.

A medical provider shares their thoughts.

Here’s an interesting fact.

Plain and simple.

And lastly, here’s a valid explanation.

Sometimes, accepting qualified help is the most responsible choice.