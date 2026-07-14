July 14, 2026 at 3:48 am

a Crucial Employee Handed in Her Immediate Resignation After Watching a Coworker’s Humiliating Dismissal

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman in red sweater face down on desk

Pexels/Reddit

Some resignations come with a farewell lunch, but this one came with a coworker getting escorted out and a supervisor cheering about it in the middle of the office.

One employee submitted her resignation directly to the CEO alongside a coworker’s, and within the same day watched that coworker get walked out entirely, prompting an audible “yay!” from a supervisor both of them had already suspected was trying to force the coworker out.

That celebratory mood shifted fast once the supervisor realized the other resignation on the table was hers, suddenly suggesting they negotiate.

But rather than sticking around to smooth things over or train a replacement, she’s giving the exact two weeks her contract requires, nothing more.

Keep reading for the full story.

I put in my notice, and so did my coworker

Today we both put in our resignations. My coworker was escorted from the building. I have a meeting tomorrow to “discuss the events of today.”

I gave two weeks, as required by my employment contract.

The whole thing was very dramatic.

We submitted our resignation letters right to the CEO (medium sized company). Upon finding out about my coworker being escorted out, my narc supervisor actually shouted in the quiet office, “Yay!”

We had suspected she was trying to get rid of coworker.

But soon the boss gave an interesting signal.

Upon finding out I had also resigned, narcissist says we will negotiate.

That’s the closest I’ll get to hearing “we still kind of need you.”

The employee is already checked out, though.

I am not giving them enough time to get a replacement trained, and upon reviewing my employment contract, it only states that a positive reference will be provided for employees who train their replacements. It is not required.

I have a job interview on Saturday.

No longer will I have to log onto my email to be told how much of a disappointment I am to the organization. Feels good. Two years was too long for that lunatic.

Sounds like putting this workplace behind her will be a good thing for her mental health.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy.
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What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter shares their well wishes for the future.

Screenshot 2026 07 13 at 1.22.04 PM a Crucial Employee Handed in Her Immediate Resignation After Watching a Coworker’s Humiliating Dismissal

This user thinks this is an abhorrent way for a boss to behave.

Screenshot 2026 07 13 at 1.22.52 PM a Crucial Employee Handed in Her Immediate Resignation After Watching a Coworker’s Humiliating Dismissal

This user has some thoughts on the state of the working world.

Screenshot 2026 07 13 at 1.23.31 PM a Crucial Employee Handed in Her Immediate Resignation After Watching a Coworker’s Humiliating Dismissal

This user has some wise words of advice.

Screenshot 2026 07 13 at 1.24.03 PM a Crucial Employee Handed in Her Immediate Resignation After Watching a Coworker’s Humiliating Dismissal

There’s something unsettling about a supervisor who celebrates one departure out loud only to backpedal the moment a second resignation threatens her own staffing numbers.

It was clear this was an extremely toxic work environment, so it’s no wonder that resigning feels like a genuine relief to this employee.

This workplace never gave her anything of value, so why should she waste her time training employees she knows this job is just going to mistreat?

Knowing when to walk away is one of the most important skills a person can have.

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime.
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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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