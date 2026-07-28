She Hates When Her Neighbors Park on the Street — She Also Parks All Four of Her Cars There

Imagine living in a neighborhood where one of your neighbors hates whenever anyone parks in front of her house. What would you do if she got petty and start parking in front of her house and your house?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is so frustrated with her neighbor who we shall call Karen for obvious reasons.

While her neighbor is legally allowed to park on the street, she knows she’s intentionally parking all of her cars on the street to prevent anyone else from parking there.

She doesn’t want to start or continue a parking war with Karen, but she’s not sure what to do when she or a contractor working on her house needs to park on the street.

Let’s read all about it.

Karen started a parking war I am looking for suggestions on what to do. Here’s the situation: We occasionally have contractors such as gardeners, solar installers, and plumbers at our home. Usually, they park in our driveway or in front of our house because hovering over concrete and other stuff can be tedious.

Meet Karen.

Our neighbor Karen lives across the street from us, so we are not direct neighbors. Sometimes, when our driveway and the street in front of our house are occupied, the contractors park in front of her house. However, Karen dislikes anyone parking in front of her house or on the adjacent street, as she has a corner lot. She has expressed this to me and has even made some insensitive remarks about the contractors.

Karen got petty.

We have asked the contractors to avoid parking in front of her house whenever possible. Recently, Karen has started to create a parking issue. Around 6 a.m., she strategically parks her cars (she even bought a new one, bringing her total to four) in front of her house to keep others from parking there. It’s quite petty, but we haven’t said anything about it.

Karen sounds like a hypocrite to complain about how many cars are parked on the street.

Since a week, she now parks in front of our house, moving her cars to her garage overnight or after 5 p.m. so that no contractor can park in front of our house. I want to avoid getting into a parking war and remain calm, but I’m concerned that this is just the beginning. Yesterday, a second neighbor mentioned that Karen dropped by to complain about the number of cars on the street and about us because of the contractors we have. What should we do? Ignoring the situation is one option, but I worry that it may escalate.

That sounds so frustrating! Street parking is public parking, so I don’t think they can do anything to prevent Karen from parking on the street. What can they do?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person doesn’t think there’s much you can do.

Another person suggests talking to the police.

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She could call a tow truck.

I wouldn’t bother warning her.

She should definitely call a tow truck if she’s parked illegally, like if she’s blocking the driveway. Otherwise, I don’t think there’s much that can be done. Street parking is first come first serve, so unless she wants to be as petty as her neighbor, she might just have to live with her hypocrisy of complaining about street parking while hogging all the street parking.

Some neighbors are so unreasonable.

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