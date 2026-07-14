A Frustrated Student’s Brilliant Lesson-Plan Insult Still Has the Whole School Laughing Years Later

It is not at all uncommon for students to hate their teachers, and while a good teacher won’t admit it, the feeling is often mutual.

What would you do if you had a years long feud with your science teacher and during class when you had to dissect a pig, you were told that you could give it a name if you wanted?

That is what happened to the student in this story. So, inappropriately, he gave the pig the same name as his teacher.

While this student writes his story as if he is the hero, I think he was actually very poorly behaved, even if it was pretty funny. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

“If you can’t do the lab, you fail.” -The regrettable statement of my high school anatomy teacher. CONTEXT: In 2015 I was in the second half of my senior year of high school, I had a catholic education all of my life. In school, by the time we reach out upperclassman years we had the ability to choose 1-2 elective courses.

That would have made a good career, I’m sure.

Well, in that chapter of my life I hoped to pursue occupational therapy in college (two changes in my major and an F in Psych later I have my Bachelors in English and Writing who would have thought?) so I graciously signed up for Human Anatomy. This class was taught by one of my catholic schools Nuns, who I did not get along with.

Let’s see what happened.

I had taken Biology (not by choice) with this woman, who we will call Sister “Geraldine” in the past. So, Sis Geraldine and I had some history from a previous year of academic torture together.

Ok, he doesn’t like her.

You see, I think we would’ve gotten along in another plane of existence, maybe another dimension, but that’s speculation. Not here, not on this planet, not in this timeline. She would sit in her poor rolling desk chair and not move for a whole day.

Come on, let’s get to the actual story.

I swear, this woman was so large she had a gravitational pull, sometimes I wondered if the pens and pencils she threw at students would get pulled into her orbit. And since Sister G was an old large goat, she taught science in the most religious way possible.

Maybe she wasn’t a great teacher.

Glancing over the reproductive system chapters (which were still covered in exams without being taught them) or referring to more private parts of the human anatomy with phrases such as “Adams Gifts” to “Evers Fruitfulness.” Her incompetence was constant and I was over it. If it wasn’t for her cruel behavior and terrible treatment of her students, I wouldn’t have cared.

Arguing with teachers is almost never a good move.

Sister G was self-righteous, she felt that she could treat others with little to no respect because she chose a path of vocation. Everyday I would battle her on this behavior because no one else ever dared to out of fear to get sent to the office, yelled at by her, or sent to sit outside her classroom.

This guy thinks very highly of himself.

Students would pass by and they knew it was her room, where I was usually serving a penance outside although to me it felt more like a blessing rather than a punishment. Not many people had the balls to call her out, but I did. I became the voice of my classroom, I felt like Robin Hood that year.

Finally, let’s see what he did.

But I digress, the context is just as important as the story. Now you can see the picture clearer. Now you can understand the coal that fuels my hate fire. STORY: Back to second semester 2015 like I started with, here we are at the beginning of the end. You see, in anatomy most schools will have a lab for dissection to test your knowledge and learn by visuals or on hand experience.

That smell is certainly difficult to tolerate.

Of course I was expecting this. But I’m no steel stomached Braveheart. And as my class walked and Sister Geraldine rolled into the lab across the hall I could smell it: formaldehyde. That smell could’ve pulled my lungs out through my nose and cough up fumes it was so strong.

Sister thought she could get rid of this guy.

I visibly wretched, and went to step outside for a moment of air. But alas, Sister Planet rolled into my way and gave us the title of my rant. “If you can’t do the lab, you fail.” And boy did she have a sinister smile on her face. She wanted me gone and I could see it, heck I knew it.

He isn’t going to let her win.

She was my Joker, my Lex Luther for two years straight but I wouldn’t let her win. In the lab I’m paired with a fellow classmate, who we will call “Brett.” I asked Brett if he wouldn’t mind picking out pig to dissect.

Why did he pick such a large pig?

He complied and left to get one for us. I see people coming back to their spots at the long tables with little itty-bitty piggies and I think that this may not be too bad. But boy was I wrong. Brett managed to come back with the Baconator of pigs. An absolute unit of a porker who was twice the size of our dissection tray lay before me. I thought this could only get worse.

Well, this is fun. And morbid.

But then, as if the fates heard my silent cries, an opportunity arose. So, Sister Geraldine tried to occasionally make her students happy. She let us all name our pigs.

I can’t believe he did this.

We went around the room and said those names out loud. There were some silly ones, like Chris P Bacon, or Miss Honey Ham, but when it came to me and Brett I hold my hand in front of him in a silencing gesture, with a malicious smile slowly forming I turned to my nemesis and in front of our class said this: “This is Geraldine.”

You have to notice the story stopped here. I bet he got kicked out or otherwise in a lot of trouble. While funny, this is not a good idea at all.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

I’m sure she was upset.

Here is the ending from the student.

This is too funny.

Yes, I was wondering this too.

This would have been a better ending.

Maybe if he would have been more respectful, she would have treated him better. While she might not have been a perfect teacher, he was clearly a difficult student.

Kids often think that they are doing the right thing when it is clearly not the case. I think that is what happened here.