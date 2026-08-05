“I Have Receipts”: Student Intern Frozen Over Whether to Blow the Whistle on Her Campus Boss

Imagine going to college and doing a summer internship at the college. If you had a supervisor who said some pretty unprofessional things, would you report her or keep quiet?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. She was planning not to say anything since the supervisor was only working there as a temporary employee. Now that her supervisor is up for a permanent position, she’s thinking about speaking up. She really doesn’t want the supervisor to get this job!

Keep reading for the whole story and to see if you think she’s overreacting.

WIBTA if I told my supervisor about the unprofessional behaviour a temp employee has shown me? I’m doing an internship this summer at my college for 4 months, it finishes next month but I am working in the same office with the staff that manages all our internships. I have 1 more left that the staff in this office will also be helping me through. All students have a coordinator who helps them with the process that they are assigned, like with resumes cvs, applying to places, doing bimonthly check ins during the internship etc. I had a great coordinator but she moved to a different company and they hired a temp in her place for 4 months, so she is my current coordinator. Because I was working in the office that all the coordinators work in I had the pleasure of getting to know all of them, but I can say that the temp has been very unprofessional imo compared to the rest.

She really does sound very unprofessional.

Ex. Our very first week(we both started the same week) we went to get lunch together and she overshared about her whole life, talked badly about her soon to be DIL cause her family was Indian and poor and conservative. (For context I’m also from South Asia), made a ton of micro aggressive style comments like how she understands pocs(especially brown ones) because she used to do this kinda job in a place that had tons of poc. It isn’t anything super outright rude, but it made me feel really uncomfortable. And what’s worse is that she is MY coordinator so I all I could do was smile and nod. It wouldn’t matter because it’s not a big deal, I laughed it off and hoped I wouldn’t see her too often for the rest of my internship, didn’t tell anyone cause I’m leaving anyway and so is she so who cares?

Uh-oh!

Well she’s not leaving! She applied for a permanent position in her role as it was available and she’s likely to get it . I’m not sure if I’m the only one in my office who feels this way about her but I really hope she doesn’t get it. She’s too frank, and her attitude towards her job and students seems so condescending. She infantilizes all the international students, has a really weird tone when talking about students.

She’s not sure what to do.

My point is, should I tell my supervisor about this? She’s on the hiring committee. I still have a ways to go in this program and I really think her unprofessional attitude would make all future jobs and internships hell, but if I speak out it might reflect badly on me for the next 2 years of interactions with this office and staff. It’s my first ever office job so I’m not sure what is right or wrong in this case. It feels like I’m snitching. But am I really? Any suggestions would be appreciated.

That’s a tough decision. Should she tell on the supervisor or keep her thoughts to herself? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a vote for speaking up.

One person suggests talking to HR.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a contractor who flew along way and spent 3 days on a fix only to find a breaker that needed to be flipped.

Another person tells her why it’s important to speak up.

A former professor weighs in.

Everyone agrees. She needs to speak up. This is important information to share. If her supervisor doesn’t get the job because of it, great. She’ll probably really regret it if she doesn’t say something.

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