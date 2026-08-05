They Had Video Evidence of Their Neighbor’s Behavior—But Their Landlord Still Did Nothing

What would you do if you were renting an apartment, and after you move in, you got new neighbors who weren’t just awful in one way, but they’re awful in absolutely every way you could imagine?

The couple in this story has tried recording the neighbors and going to the landlord with evidence, but so far, the landlord has done nothing to help. He doesn’t even seem to take the complaints seriously.

Now, the couple is desperate for someone to force the neighbors to change their awful ways and actually follow the rules.

Keep reading for a list of reasons these neighbors truly are neighbors from hell.

WWYD if you’ve gone to your landlord many times about your downstairs neighbors’ bad behaviors and nothing gets done? For context my Boyfriend (M27) and I (F27) just got our very first apartment together almost a year ago. We live in New Hampshire & we found the perfect location and rent isn’t has bad has most places that we were looking at. We moved into a non traditional apartment building ( a house that was converted into one) with only 5 apartments in it. We moved into the one bedroom one bath attic space. The first few months were great until our very lovely previous downstairs neighbors moved out. A couple more months go by and the bad new neighbors moved in. I’m going to call the couple below us P & C ( P is the woman & C is the man). P&C are an older couple in there mid to late 60s.

The neighbors definitely didn’t make a good first impression.

The first time we encountered them was when we came home and parked in front of our apartment door & P comes out of her car yelling at us to move our car immediately. Confused at first of why she was screaming at us, we asked why? She goes “my boyfriend is coming with the trailer so you need to move now”. Mind you we were parked on the street public parking so anyone can park anywhere.

They tried to be neighborly.

Out of the 5 apartments, our 2 doors are the only ones on the street side. To be polite to our new neighbors we told her it would just be a minute cause we’re bringing in some heavy furniture and we will be out of the way in just a moment. She did not like that answer and proceeded to yell at us to move our car. So we did.

The parking situation is an ongoing issue.

After that interaction they have been the absolute worst downstairs neighbors. They brought 3 cars, will park them on the street and keep about 2 feet between them so they leave no room for our single car we share, and we have to park on the opposite side of the building and take space away from apartments 3, 4 and 5 in the actual shared lot. Then during the winter, when street parking is banned, they bring all 3 of their cars to said lot and do the exact same thing, leave 2, up to 4 feet between! (unfortunately there’s no parking lines so it’s a free for all down there)

Then there’s the noise issue.

They bang around all day, everyday, I know exactly what room they are in & when they’re going through their kitchen cabinets. I work from home as well as do online schooling from home while my BF works a 9-5. C kinda has a job during the day but most of the shift he comes back home going in and out all day slamming & banging. Most of the time it sounds like he’s either building/ rearranging furniture or just stomping around down there. It’s gotten so bad that I have had some customers complaints about the banging while I’m on calls.

But there are other issues as well.

They love to fight and scream at each other both inside and outside their apartment ( guess they like having an audience). P smokes cigarettes inside the apartment as well as outside int the parking lot even though it is a smoke free apartment complex & you’re not allowed to smoke at this property at all. Our landlord claims to prevent this he’s gonna put up a non smoking sign, it’s been months still no sign.

It gets even worse.

They also like to peek through their blinds watching us cause once we leave P runs outside to just move her car to steal our spot for no reason but to be petty. They also have a dog that barks often as well as they don’t walk it with a leash or clean up after it. We have both stepped in a lot off dog deposits and my doormat is also covered in the dog’s as well. They have also brought with them four ginormous cabinet speakers that we can hear and feel the coming through the walls and floors at all hours of the day and all hours of the night. Their favorite time to really bang around is approximately 3 am.

These may be the worst neighbors ever.

There is also a weird burning sweet plastic smell that comes from their apartment sometimes that makes us nauseous when we smell it. We’ve even caught C completely unclothed walking outside usually after we smell that weird smell at 3 am. Usually the morning after the smell P will have extremely puffy red swollen eyelids. When checking packages and realizing it’s not theirs they would slam it back on the ground. When going to get their mail C likes to look through our mailbox cause unfortunately it’s unlocked and above theirs.

Yet, the neighbors complain about them!

They are often trying to claim we are banging around and my cat is being too loud. To clarify my cat is an old man and sleeps 85% of the time and follows me wherever I go. Now we have a ring camera that catches almost all these things they do also well as us collecting evidences (taking videos & pictures).

The landlord is no help at all.

Both my boyfriend and I have gone to our landlord with these concerns with evidences in hand and nothing gets done. It feels like he’s gaslighting us and down playing our concerns. He’ll ask us “are you really sure you smelt cigarettes? Do you know the difference between weed and cigarettes? Sometimes people don’t know how loud they’re walking. They said they smelt cigarettes too but said it’s not them. The doors get stuck sometimes. Maybe you should try talking to them.” Etc. Their behaviors keep getting worse and worse. They are very passive aggressive towards us and we feel uncomfortable or safe talking to them about our concerns. We now hate living in our apartment but with how the economy is currently we are stuck here . We could really use some advice on what to do going forward.

Yikes! Those are horrible neighbors in every single way! Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks they know what the smell is.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

Another person explains the only thing the landlord cares about.

Here are a couple more suggestions.

Some of the things the awful neighbors are doing sound illegal, so calling the police would probably be the best thing to do. The police might care about their evidence.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves. Read Story →