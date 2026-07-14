A Homeowner Froze After Spotting His Next-Door Neighbor Wearing His Missing Package

Misdelivered packages are a common headache, but most neighbors either bring them over or set them aside until the rightful owner comes looking. This story took a much stranger turn.

After an Amazon delivery went missing, OP and his wife used the delivery photo to identify which nearby house had received the package. When his wife knocked on the door, the neighbor reportedly seemed flustered—and then she noticed something unbelievable. According to OP, the man was wearing the very shirt that had been inside the package they were trying to recover.

To make matters even more awkward, the package also contained their daughter’s gymnastics leotard, which they had to specifically ask him to return. The neighbor allegedly took the shirt off on the spot, stuffed it into a Walmart bag, and handed everything back. Unfortunately, OP says the shirt came back smelling bad and covered in dog hair.

Needless to say, it wasn’t exactly in “new” condition anymore.

Neighbor got my amazon package and was wearing it when he answered the door Long story short, amazon takes photos now when they deliver packages. My wife walked around the neighborhood and knocked on the door that matched the photo. He seemed flustered and she then noticed he was wearing the actual shirt that came in the amazon package. (This was a woman’s shirt, but not a feminine looking shirt).

HA, WHAT.

He took it off and put it into a walmart bag -and we also had to ask for our daughters gymnastic leotard that also came in the package. The t-shirt smells like sh*t and is covered in dog fur. We let amazon know what happened and they are replacing the entire order. They couldn’t believe the nerve of my neighbor and are shocked to say the least.

That’s wild.

I’m a nice neighbor, I’ve never had any altercations with this neighbor and don’t plan to in the future, I’m sure he feels embarrassed.. But what else would/should I do? I feel very awkward.

Reddit was equal parts horrified and amused, with many commenters saying this might be one of the boldest package theft stories they’d ever heard. Most couldn’t get over the fact that the neighbor allegedly answered the door while wearing the stolen shirt, calling it both unbelievable and bizarre.

Many readers agreed OP handled the situation calmly by contacting Amazon rather than escalating the confrontation. Since Amazon agreed to replace the entire order, commenters generally felt there was little reason to continue engaging with the neighbor unless similar incidents happened again.

That said, a number of commenters noted they would have a hard time trusting that neighbor going forward. Several suggested keeping an eye on future deliveries, using an Amazon Locker when possible, or installing a doorbell camera if package mix-ups—or theft—become a recurring issue. Others joked that the neighbor’s embarrassment is probably punishment enough, assuming he has any shame left after opening someone else’s package, wearing their clothes, and then handing them back.

The overwhelming reaction was simple: accidentally receiving a package is one thing. Opening it, trying on the clothes, and pretending nothing happened is something else entirely.

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Getting your neighbor’s package by mistake happens…wearing their new shirt before giving it back definitely doesn’t.