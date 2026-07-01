A Homeowner In An HOA Is Fed Up With A Neighbor’s Loud Parties And Construction, But Neither The HOA Nor Police Will Help

Imagine buying a house in what you thought would be a quiet neighborhood, which is essential because you also work from home. What would you do if you had a neighbor who was extremely loud but the HOA and police weren’t helpful in getting the noise to stop?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation with a neighbor who lives across the street. It honestly sounds like a nightmare living situation, especially for someone who works from home.

Now, he has started documenting everything and threatening legal action, but he is wondering if there are any other options.

Keep reading for all the details about what exactly this neighbor is doing that’s so awful because there isn’t just one source of noise!

Bought my first brand-new house in a “quiet HOA” and moved next to a one-man nightclub / industrial construction factory Three years ago I did the “adulting” thing: bought my first ever newly built home (I live in Florida.) New development, shiny sidewalks, manicured lawns, HOA promises about “preserving residential character,” the whole brochure fantasy. All the houses on our block were built around the same time, so everyone moved in within a few months of each other. Lots are small, houses are close (maybe 7 feet between homes), and I’ve got a kid and work from home about half the time. You’d think “quiet residential neighborhood” would be the default.

This sounds kind of crazy and very obnoxious!

Enter my across-the-street neighbor. I’ll call him “Carlos.” He’s a New Yorker (and yes, I know, not all New Yorkers, etc., but I got the most obnoxious one apparently). His house is maybe 25–30 feet from mine. Within the first month of moving in, Carlos decided he needed to brand the neighborhood. He would stand in the street during the day and blast a full DJ PA sound system with subwoofers like he was hosting Spring Break in an HOA. Not a little Bluetooth speaker. A real PA setup. Subwoofers. The kind of bass that doesn’t just “sound loud,” it becomes a physical experience in your walls.

At first I tried to give grace. New neighborhood. People excited. Maybe he’s celebrating. I ignored it.

But it got worse.

Then I learned Carlos’s true superpower: being a schmoozer. He started hosting “events” and inviting people from all over the community, not just our immediate street. We’re talking so many people that in the first year I lived here, I couldn’t even pull into my driveway because the street and driveway area were crowded with adults getting plastered and kids running around throwing trash everywhere. Picture this: I’m trying to get into my own driveway, and I get nasty looks like I’m the problem… for needing to drive to my house… while a crowd is posted up in front of Carlos’s house like it’s a tailgate.

And he has two young kids.

Carlos had an ulterior motive when he moved in.

I’m not here to be dramatic, but watching adults get completely wasted in their front driveway, blasting PA speakers, while their young children play in front of cars, tossing trash all over the street with no-one watching is not what sold me to move in. Then I noticed something else. Carlos wasn’t just the neighborhood DJ. He was also running a construction operation out of his driveway and garage. Full woodworking setup. Table saws. Sanders. Power tools. Lumber stacked around. Sawing. Cutting. Building cabinets and projects. For neighbors. All day. Apparently Carlos literally moved here with the genius business plan to solicit the community, sell his overpriced “new home upgrades”, and build them from his driveway.

OP tried to be neighborly about the issue.

And because that wasn’t loud enough, he decided to also blast the DJ system while working on his power tools all day. So it’s not just power tools, it’s power tools + subwoofer bass, eight hours a day. Five days a week. Thirty feet from my house. I tried the polite neighbor approach. A few times I walked onto my porch, waved, smiled, made the universal “turn it down” gesture, like “Hey man, just a little lower.” I even did the thumbs up like “we’re cool.” He stared at me like I was a decorative shrub and went right back to cutting wood.

Again, it got worse.

I mean, Ive talked to him before when I moved in, and he presents himself as this “cool guy”, but apparently not. Maybe a 50 year old man wearing a mo-hawk should have given it away earlier. He knows its loud and doesnt care. Then the nighttime parties started. Not “a few friends over.” I’m talking garage/driveway parties from 8:00 PM until 2:00 or 3:00 AM, 5 days a week, with the same PA system. The house-shaking bass kind. After midnight. Impressively, he managed to get even louder at night. A few times I did the porch wave again while wearing my boxer shorts and clearly trying to sleep. People at the party would notice me, wave back, point at me like “yeah we see you, we’ll tell him,” then turn to Carlos.

It didn’t help.

And instead of turning it down… Carlos walked over to his amplifier and turned it up. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just enthusiasm.” This guy is a bona-fide jerk. This went on long enough that it started affecting everything: my sleep, my work, my ability to function. I’m a content creator and I work from home. You can’t “power through” constant bass and sleep deprivation forever. It wrecks your brain. So I did what people always tell you to do: I contacted the HOA.

That didn’t help either.

They “warned” him. Nothing changed. I contacted them again months later. They told me to call the non-emergency police line. Translation: “We don’t want to deal with this.” Police came once, gave a warning, and the music went right back up 10 minutes after they left.

OP took action.

At that point I realized this wasn’t going to resolve itself. So I did the one thing that seems to matter in these situations: I started documenting everything. Videos. Photos. Dates. Times. Patterns. And once I started documenting and threatening legal action against the HOA for selective enforcement, literally shoving months of documentation in their faces, targeting not only his noise levels but his illegal driveway business (completely against HOA and county law) things did calm down a bit. So clearly it didn’t calm down because Carlos suddenly grew a conscience, but because he learned there might finally be consequences that his parents never taught him.

The situation is better but not over.

It’s still not totally gone. But now it’s like he’s running a “lite” version: still staging the driveway like a jobsite, but the music is lower. However with a PA system, you will still feel the bass rumbling inside your home even with the volume lowered slightly. And lately (I presume in an effort to intimidate) he’s started filming me on his phone when I’m outside mowing the lawn or doing errands. Like he’s trying to provoke me, intimidate me, or build some weird counter-narrative. But it’s ok, because everytime he acts up, I document, and the next step is county code enforcement, legal notices, and lawyers if need be. So here I am: I bought a brand new home in an HOA because it’s supposed to be residential and quiet. Instead I got a one-man nightclub + industrial center driveway cabinet factory. I tried being polite. I tried ignoring it. I tried HOA. I tried police. Documentation and the threat of legal pressure are the only things that made a dent so far. What would you do?

That sounds awful! I used to live next to neighbors who had crazy loud parties a couple times a year, and I thought that was bad! I can’t imagine living near this loud neighbor! I’d go crazy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

These are all very good questions.

Another person shares their thoughts.

This person offers some advice.

Another person thinks OP needs a lawyer.

I think he got a lot of great advice in the comments. Working together with the others neighbors and contacting a good lawyer could really make all the difference. Going after his business might work too.

A lot of people complain about HOA rules, but this HOA seems worthless. There are serious problems here, yet the HOA can’t be bothered. That’s just another reason to hate an HOA. Why pay dues if the HOA won’t do anything when there really is a problem?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.