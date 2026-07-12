A Loud Pounding Noise Has Been Coming From Above His Apartment for Months, But Nobody Believes Him and He Can’t Figure Out How to Prove It

Living in an apartment usually means hearing your neighbors from time to time. But no one expects to hear the same loud noise almost every day.

That’s what this man has been dealing with since the beginning of the year. Every morning around 8:00, a loud pounding starts above his bedroom and continues until late at night.

The timing couldn’t be much worse because he works the night shift and needs to sleep during the day.

He’s already talked to the upstairs neighbor and even brought in building management, but everyone insists the noise isn’t coming from that apartment.

Now he’s trying to figure out where the sound is really coming from and how to finally prove it.

Read on to learn the full story.

Upstairs neighbor uses some kind of stone pestle and keeps thumping whole day I live in an apartment in India. I bought it about four years ago. Until now, I hadn’t faced any issues. But since January this year, my upstairs neighbor has been using some kind of stone pestle and keeps thumping it from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Frustrated, he went to the building’s management.

I work the night shift, so it’s especially a problem for me. I try to use earphones, but they’re causing my ears to become sore. I’ve informed my upstairs neighbor many times, but they argue that the noise isn’t coming from their apartment. I only hear it in one bedroom and don’t notice it anywhere else in the apartment. I involved the building management as well. Ironically, the upstairs neighbor is part of the management. The other management person who came to check the issue spent around 15 minutes in the upstairs apartment.

Once they were gone, the noise started again.

During that time, I didn’t hear the noise, but I did hear it again at the end of the visit. After that, the other management person told me it wasn’t coming from them. I don’t feel the vibration or hear the noise through the walls—only through the ceiling. To some extent, I feel the other management person is also involved with the upstairs neighbor and doesn’t want to do anything about it. Instead, he was suggesting his own agenda of putting the building into redevelopment, which I had previously not given my consent for. Is there any way I can accurately pinpoint the source?

Wow! Any situation like that would be super annoying.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think he should do.

This reader thinks he’s exaggerating.

Here’s a great solution.

This person thinks it could be plumbing.

Good question.

Living with a constant noise like that would wear just about anybody down, especially someone who works nights and depends on sleeping during the day.

At the same time, he needs to be careful about accusing the upstairs neighbor without proof. Right now, that’s only making it easier for everyone to dismiss his concerns.

So, rather than focus on who’s at fault, he should gather some hard evidence and take it to management again.

Once he has that, the conversation becomes a whole lot different. Until then, everyone can keep denying it’s their problem, and nothing is likely to change.